Posted: Feb 13 2017, 12:43pm CST

 

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression
Two small words like “Thank You” can cure depression, enhancing the self-esteem of the person

Thank You are just two small words, but these words can boost up self-esteem and can eliminate depression. U.S researchers did a research study on 352 men and women with ages between 18 and 58. The research team asked questions from the participants to know their personalities.

The team prepared a questionnaire to make participants’ profile. The questionnaire helped researchers understand how the participants feel, like are they happy, grateful or depressed? and how they cope with people and stress.

The research team found that two small words of Thank You can boost self-esteem, making the hard situation positive and easy, according to MailOnline.

Experts say that people with AEE ambivalent emotional expression are often depressed.  People who suffer from AEE don’t show their deep feelings to others or they are not very expressive.

The researchers found that just saying thank you can some time work like a tonic. The research team included researchers from the universities of Houston, Texas and Pennsylvania State and the Michael E DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Centre.

Words of gratitude can help people in showing their feelings, making them free from negative thoughts.

A research paper shows that even a small letter of gratitude to another person can have great impact.  It can really influence the mental as well as physical health of a human.The paper published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.

People with AEE are often isolated, but gratitude can cure their anxiety and they become more social, eventually such people become less depressed.

The research also got a support of health psychologist Dr. Cynthia McVey, of Glasgow Caledonian University. Dr. Cynthia said that not only the receiver gets happy, but the individual who say Thank You also gets similar positive behavior from the receiver.

She also said that our happiness depends on small words and things.  Even small words of gratitude or just a smile can make another person feel important. Even if you have no money to give others, your positive words can do wonders.

According to a research, millions of people are having mental issues in British and other countries. Researchers observed that less Britons send a note of Thank You to others than Australians and Canadians.

