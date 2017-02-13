Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Each year, the best in music are celebrated at the Grammy Awards. They are even sometimes called the Oscars of the music industry and this year was no less. While the show’s main attraction is usually the winners but each year, the best in music industry is represented on the stage in performances. This year was no less.

This year from tributes to collaborations to solo performances, let’s have a look at this year’s performances at the 59th Annual Grammy awards;

Last year was filled with terrible losses and the music industry lost the icon Prince. This year, Bruno Mars stepped out on stage to pay tribute to the iconic star. Performing with The Time, Bruno and the group won hearts over with Prince’s "Jungle Love."

Bruno left no leaf unturned when he showed up on stage next in Prince's Purple Rain poofy shirt and suit and went on to absolutely destroy the stage with "Let's Go Crazy." Bruno's showmanship and versatile vocals delivered what has been the finest awards-show tribute to Prince so far. John Legend and Cynthia Erivo collaborated on the ‘In Memoriam’ segment to sing “God Only Knows” and it was perfection, not overdone, not underdone.

Adele was the star chosen to pay tribute to George Michael. She sang his single “Fast Love” but stopped mid-song and asked for a redo. She said she thought she wasn’t doing justice to the song and she was right because the second time sounded better and heartfelt.

Talking about tributes, the Bee Gees tribute was somewhat the stuff of history. Demi Lovato initiated the set with a powerful and funky rendition of "Stayin' Alive," with Tori Kelly following with "Tragedy", and Andra Day owning the slinky sexiness of "Night Fever" and Little Big Town doing a lovely "How Deep Is Your Love."

Katy Perry took things to iconic critique of the wall that is being proposed by the President. She performed her new single "Chained to the Rhythm." She performed in front of mirror-covered fences, implying that putting up something like, say, a border fence is more a reflection on the person erecting it than those on the other side.

Toward the end of the performance, the fences broke apart and spun around in a dizzying kaleidoscope before reforming in time for words from the U.S. Constitution to be projected on them.

Apart from his absolutely stunning Prince tribute, Bruno Mars also took the stage to sing his single "That's What I Like" from his album 24K Magic. The singer combined the performance with his signature grooving and dancing. Adele took the stage this year to sing her award winning single, Hello and it was the redemption of her last year weak performance at the Grammys.

Ed Sheeran made some slight instrumental changes which brought new life to his new single, Shape of You and fans just can’t get enough of it. Chance the Rapper made a statement of his own by bringing together decades of soul, gospel and hip-hop into a tight performance of "How Great" and "All We Got."Pentatonix might be a group but they took the stage right after Bruno Mar’s Prince tribute for a mellow Jackson 5 “ABC” cover.

Fresh off her Super Bowl stint, Gaga took the stage with metal band Metallica to collaborate on their song "Moth Into Flame" and made it sound like metal was always meant to be performed on the Grammy stage. Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood brought their country roots to life with a rocking collaboration to sing 80s synth-laden duet "The Fighter."

Both the stars looked like they had fun and the whole Staples Center had fun with them. Kelsea Ballerini andLukas Graham sang a mashup of their songs "Peter Pan" with "7 Years" which was a heartfelt nod to fleeting childhood. Sturgill Simpson with the late Sharon Jones' backing band the Dap-Kings gave a stunning performance of Simpson's "All Around You".

Texas axeman Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell collaborated onstage to sing "Born Under a Bad Sign" which Bell co-wrote fifty years ago. The Weeknd and Daft Punk brought the groove to the Grammy stage with his singles, "Starboy" before segueing into "I Feel It Coming". Maren Morris and Grammy fave Alicia Keys sang Morris' Hero song "Once" and it was the stuff of the dreams.

The most energized and effective performance of the night was a collaboration between A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson. Paak. The two artists along with Busta Rhymes and Consequence belted out their hit, "Can I Kick It?" and "Award Tour" followed by new songs "Movin Backwards" and "We the People". It was just as visually mesmerizing when people of various ethnicities through the Grammy aisles and onto the stage walked out on stage and the aisles.