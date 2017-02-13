 
 

This Squid Has Mismatched Eyes To Help It Survive In The Dark Ocean

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 12:57pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 13 2017, 1:12pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean
Histioteuthis heteropsis, also known as "strawberry squid." Credit: Kate Thomas.
 

Researcher have found that strawberry squid has evolved lopsided set of eyes for seeing two very different sources of light available in the deep sea

In the depths of the oceans, the water is murkier and freezing cold. As sunlight never reaches the ocean depths, these zones are literally pitch black. Yet animals somehow manage to survive these inhospitable conditions. 

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The deep sea dwelling creatures have evolved organ systems that are necessary for remaining alive in that particular environment like appendages, extraordinary big eyes or eyes with the ability to produce bioluminescent light. But the 'strawberry' squid has perhaps the weirdest feature of all.

The pinkish squid, also known as Histioteuthis heteropsis, has one huge, bulging, yellow eye and another normal-sized eye. But this odd pair of eye is not without reason.

"You can't look at one and not wonder what's going on with them.” Kate Thomas, lead study researcher and biologist from Duke University said.

The squids' mismatched eyes have puzzled biologists since their discovery more than 100 years ago. 

To gain insight into the function of these strange eyes, researchers looked through 30 years of videos collected by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) with documented 152 sightings of cock-eyed squid alonside nine sightings of its rarer close relative.

By watching these videos, researchers have found that the squids' lopsided eyes have evolved to spot two completely different sources of light available in the deep sea. The large eye is specifically adapted for looking upwards, searching for shadows of other sea creatures against the rapidly fading sunlight, while the small eye peers into the darkness below, seeking out bioluminescent signals.

"The deep sea is an amazing natural laboratory for eye design, because the kinds of eyes you need to see bioluminescence are different from the kinds of eyes you need to see the basic ambient light,” said co-author Sönke Johnsen. “In the case of the Histioteuthis, this cockeyed squid, they chose one eye for each.”

Histioteuthis heteropsis are found in the midst of the “twilight zone” – a region of ocean ranging from 200 to 1000 meters below the surface. Because very faint light comes down at this zone, these squids may have stumbled upon an ultimate solution for their survival: two eyes for two different purposes.

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

1 hour ago

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

1 hour ago

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

1 hour ago

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

1 hour ago

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

1 hour ago

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

1 hour ago

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

1 hour ago

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

1 hour ago

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

2 hours ago

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer&#039;s Risk

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

2 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

3 hours ago

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

3 hours ago

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

3 hours ago

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

4 hours ago

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Latest Science News

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

1 hour ago

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

1 hour ago

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

1 hour ago

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

1 hour ago

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

1 hour ago

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

1 hour ago

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook