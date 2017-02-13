New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

The authorities in New Zealand have said that they will move the bodies of over 300 whales that had died from stranding to a region that is not open to the public. They will be shifted with the help of diggers and buried in the sands of Farewell Spit. Today, workers punctured the bodies of the dead whales in order to release some of the gases that were trapped within them. The whales would otherwise have exploded due to the pressure from their rotting interiors.

This was one of the most horrific stranding ever witnessed in New Zealand. What remains a mystery is why over 400 pilot whales would want to strand themselves on the shores of a beach.

Such irrational behavior defies all expectations from Mother Nature’s wisdom of building self-preservation into the very bones and sinews of each species.

Had the whales actually tried to kill themselves? It is a debatable question. 200 of the originally stranded whales were refloated back to sea, yet many of them managed to make their way to the shore again.

The last of the dead whales now have to be disposed of. The diggers will move the rotting carcasses to a secluded sandy area and burying them there. Some had suggested that the rotting bodies be fenced in yet this idea was rejected after the inherent public curiosity was taken into account.

It is quite a tough and backbreaking task to shift the decomposing bodies of the whales. It will take a few days to get completed in a satisfactory manner. Workers will be using sharp implements to hack away at the dead whale bodies, according to CNN.

As to the hypotheses why these whales beach themselves, there are as many opinions as there are breeds of scientists. Some say they are chased ashore by savage sharks that are out for blood.

This was supposed after bloody lacerations were found on the body of one of the whales. Also the geographical peculiarity of the region is cited as one of the causes.

Finally, some say that the whales’ echolocation went haywire. Sometimes it just may be a case of these whales having become too old, tired and sick to play the survival game.

This has happened before so it is not something surprising. Yet the scale it has occurred on has really shocked scientists and the public alike.