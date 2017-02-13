 
 

New Zealand Officials To Shift Carcasses Of 300 Stranded Whales

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 12:57pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales
Getty Images
  • New Zealand Officials to Shift over 300 Whales that have Died after being Stranded
 

New Zealand officials have decided to shift over 300 whales that have died after being stranded on the beach.

The authorities in New Zealand have said that they will move the bodies of over 300 whales that had died from stranding to a region that is not open to the public. They will be shifted with the help of diggers and buried in the sands of Farewell Spit. Today, workers punctured the bodies of the dead whales in order to release some of the gases that were trapped within them. The whales would otherwise have exploded due to the pressure from their rotting interiors.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

This was one of the most horrific stranding ever witnessed in New Zealand. What remains a mystery is why over 400 pilot whales would want to strand themselves on the shores of a beach.

Such irrational behavior defies all expectations from Mother Nature’s wisdom of building self-preservation into the very bones and sinews of each species.

Had the whales actually tried to kill themselves? It is a debatable question. 200 of the originally stranded whales were refloated back to sea, yet many of them managed to make their way to the shore again. 

The last of the dead whales now have to be disposed of. The diggers will move the rotting carcasses to a secluded sandy area and burying them there. Some had suggested that the rotting bodies be fenced in yet this idea was rejected after the inherent public curiosity was taken into account.

It is quite a tough and backbreaking task to shift the decomposing bodies of the whales. It will take a few days to get completed in a satisfactory manner. Workers will be using sharp implements to hack away at the dead whale bodies, according to CNN

As to the hypotheses why these whales beach themselves, there are as many opinions as there are breeds of scientists. Some say they are chased ashore by savage sharks that are out for blood.

This was supposed after bloody lacerations were found on the body of one of the whales. Also the geographical peculiarity of the region is cited as one of the causes.

Finally, some say that the whales’ echolocation went haywire. Sometimes it just may be a case of these whales having become too old, tired and sick to play the survival game.

This has happened before so it is not something surprising. Yet the scale it has occurred on has really shocked scientists and the public alike.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

1 hour ago

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

1 hour ago

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

1 hour ago

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

1 hour ago

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

1 hour ago

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

1 hour ago

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

1 hour ago

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

1 hour ago

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

2 hours ago

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer&#039;s Risk

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

2 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

3 hours ago

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

3 hours ago

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

Comet 45P Fly Closest to Earth

3 hours ago

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

degree, A New In-Ear Wearable Simplifies Taking Care of Kids with Fever

4 hours ago

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

Today is National Clean Your Computer Day: Tips for Cleaning Your Computer Inside and Out

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Latest Science News

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

1 hour ago

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

1 hour ago

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

1 hour ago

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

1 hour ago

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

1 hour ago

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

1 hour ago

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook