Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

Think about the things that you love most in life, and you probably imagine your dog sitting there. You would do anything to make your dog happy and healthy - and even though he may not say it, you know that he thinks the same about you as well.

One dog actually went ahead and proved it to his owner.

On Saturday, a dog took a bullet for his best friend, and survived, after three robbers jumped the man in Brooklyn, according to the New York Daily Mail.

The dog's 26-year-old owner was walking on Eastern Parkway near Troy Avenue in Crown Heights when three muggers ran up to him and pulled a gun. The dog soon yelped, scaring the robbers. This caused the gunman to fire off a round, hitting the dog in the lower back. The dog immediately started yelping and barking, according to his owner.

As the owner turned to take care of his dog, the muggers stole his cell phone and took off. They haven't been found since.

The dog was taken to an ASPCA facility where he was treated. The bullet was removed for evidence.

He is recovering well and will live to play fetch and run around more.