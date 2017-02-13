 
 

New Surgery Brings Dead Muscles Back To Life

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 9:42pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

New Surgery Brings Dead Muscles Back to Life
Getty Images
  • Paralyzed Body Parts could be Brought Back to Life via the New Nerve Transfer Surgery
 

Apparently, paralyzed body parts could be brought back to life via the latest surgical techniques.

Patients who have had their arms or legs paralyzed via disease or major trauma could gain movement back in their limbs through cutting-edge surgery. This surgical science seems to operate by using nerves which it reroutes around different areas to restore mobility in once-paralyzed limbs.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

Some of these procedures even brought useless muscles back to movement after two years of immobility. Over a 100 people have had this novel surgery done in order to gain life back in their defunct limbs. 

These people had been suffering the lives of invalids due to having been dealt spinal injuries in vehicular accidents, cancer and arthritis. The disease is basically one of constant wearing away of the bones and cartilage.

The results are not pretty. Legs and arms can be paralyzed thereby affecting the quality of life of the patients. Spinal degeneration could in fact be a liability in the majority of middle aged people.

Even such an active pop star like Robbie Williams suffers from this condition on a partial basis and has confessed to this fact recently. 

The first symptoms of this disease is back pain. This is particularly so after being sedentary for a long time. It is also common in the early morning. Then come chest and respiration issues.

The shoulders, hips, arms and knees all suffer with progressive degeneration. The main treatments happen to be physiotherapy, voluntary weight loss and drugs that reduce inflammation.

Once this ailment advances to its last stages, the spinal column may get fused at various areas. The spurs that develop at the level of the discs cause the nerves to be compressed. This of course causes numbness, tingling, excruciating pain and fatigue not to mention a weakening of the muscles. 

Limb paralysis is the last symptom. Surgery has now come to the rescue in this extreme case. The novel operation rewires the nerves in alignment with the new muscles, according to Mail Online.

Over a hundred such operations have already taken place. While this operation does restore movement to the arms, the legs take a little longer to get into action.

The procedure is pretty complicated and it is all thanks to the miracles of modern science. Mankind sure has come a long way since caveman days.

Not only are we more secure and leading lives of greater quality and ease, but we always have so many options open before us to enjoy the lifestyle we want thanks to a global village that is getting affluent with each passing year. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

8 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

8 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

8 hours ago, 12:53pm CST

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

8 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

4 hours ago, 5:30pm CST

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

5 hours ago, 4:16pm CST

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

8 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

9 hours ago, 12:36pm CST

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

NASA Develops New Batteries to Power Microsatellites, CubeSats

9 hours ago, 12:31pm CST

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

Artificial Intelligence Gets Aggressive Without Being Provoked

9 hours ago, 12:30pm CST

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

The Glam Looks on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

9 hours ago, 12:20pm CST

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Review

10 hours ago, 11:41am CST

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer&#039;s Risk

5 Things to Start Now to Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

10 hours ago, 11:27am CST

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

10 hours ago, 10:50am CST

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories: A Theory

10 hours ago, 10:42am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Latest Science News

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

8 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

8 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

8 hours ago, 12:53pm CST

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

8 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

4 hours ago, 5:30pm CST

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

5 hours ago, 4:16pm CST

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

8 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

8 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook