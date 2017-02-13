New Surgery Brings Dead Muscles Back to Life

Patients who have had their arms or legs paralyzed via disease or major trauma could gain movement back in their limbs through cutting-edge surgery. This surgical science seems to operate by using nerves which it reroutes around different areas to restore mobility in once-paralyzed limbs.

Some of these procedures even brought useless muscles back to movement after two years of immobility. Over a 100 people have had this novel surgery done in order to gain life back in their defunct limbs.

These people had been suffering the lives of invalids due to having been dealt spinal injuries in vehicular accidents, cancer and arthritis. The disease is basically one of constant wearing away of the bones and cartilage.

The results are not pretty. Legs and arms can be paralyzed thereby affecting the quality of life of the patients. Spinal degeneration could in fact be a liability in the majority of middle aged people.

Even such an active pop star like Robbie Williams suffers from this condition on a partial basis and has confessed to this fact recently.

The first symptoms of this disease is back pain. This is particularly so after being sedentary for a long time. It is also common in the early morning. Then come chest and respiration issues.

The shoulders, hips, arms and knees all suffer with progressive degeneration. The main treatments happen to be physiotherapy, voluntary weight loss and drugs that reduce inflammation.

Once this ailment advances to its last stages, the spinal column may get fused at various areas. The spurs that develop at the level of the discs cause the nerves to be compressed. This of course causes numbness, tingling, excruciating pain and fatigue not to mention a weakening of the muscles.

Limb paralysis is the last symptom. Surgery has now come to the rescue in this extreme case. The novel operation rewires the nerves in alignment with the new muscles, according to Mail Online.

Over a hundred such operations have already taken place. While this operation does restore movement to the arms, the legs take a little longer to get into action.

The procedure is pretty complicated and it is all thanks to the miracles of modern science. Mankind sure has come a long way since caveman days.

Not only are we more secure and leading lives of greater quality and ease, but we always have so many options open before us to enjoy the lifestyle we want thanks to a global village that is getting affluent with each passing year.