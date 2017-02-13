 
 

Dogs Judge Humans By How They Treat Others

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 9:55pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 13 2017, 10:16pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Dogs Judge Humans by How They Treat Others
  • Both Primates and Canines gauge Human Beings by their Levels of Empathy
 

It looks like both primates and canines gauge human beings by their levels of empathy towards others. If a man or woman is being rude to others, the pet monkey or pooch will know about it within seconds.

The message from the science lab is clear. You have to be a good human being or your pet dog may start judging you on that basis.

Dogs and monkeys both tend to show friendly behavior to owners who are nice to others. This may in fact show humanity the mirror in a sense regarding some of the most rudimentary levels of morality and sympathy. 

Even at the age of one, most human babies show a preference for warm and kind-hearted adults. It shows that kids are not dumb or stupid. They have a sharp sense of justice and injustice.

This shows us that morality may be partially innate in humans. The question whether it is so in other species remains a moot point. Yet now evidence may be surfacing regarding morality in animals especially monkeys and canines. 

The experiment involved capuchin monkeys. They saw an actor try to get a toy out of a box. Another actor who was given this box either helped the first one out or didn’t give two hoots abouy assisting him.

Both actors later on offered food to the capuchin. When the second actor was altruistic, the capuchin showed no preference between the two. Yet when he was off-hand and rude, the capuchin preferred the first one and refused to take food from the second one.

Capuchins also showed a strong sense of fairness and unfairness, according to NewScientist. An actor who had three balls gave them to another actor. When the first one asked for them back, he either got them or didn’t. Then both actors offered food to the capuchins.   

The results were the same as before. The helpful actor was chosen over the unhelpful one. Dogs were tested in a similar manner. They showed the same response thereby corroborating the point that even animals have a sense of right and wrong no matter how simple and basic.

Anti-social behavior is not only spurned by society but by many evolved species of animals as well. The question of morality at such a rudimentary level is one of cooperation and competition.

While all animals compete for food in the form of the ecological webs that are built into Nature, they also share among each other and care for their young ones. 

The findings of this study got published in the journal Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews.

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

