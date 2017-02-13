2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

The first ever SUV by Mercedes-Maybach has been revealed by the automaker. This mysterious upcoming model of the company is now revealed as an open top model by the company to get into the lineup.

The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will be officially debuted at the Geneva Motor Show that is going to happen from March 7th. This Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is a specially designed model of SUV that has a part of roof that can be removed.

The driver and passenger sit under the roof while the part at the back can be folded. The folded part will be able to give open experience to the ones sitting at the back.

It will be an all-terrain vehicle and will be specified up to 99 units only, according to MotorAuthority. According to the company, the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will take the definition of luxury to new heights.

It will provide an excellent off road and on road experience that is not found in most of the vehicles out there with the compliment of luxury in a vehicle.

The Mercedes-Maybach sub brand was officially launched in the year 2015 and since then the company has produced 15,000 vehicles successfully under this batch.

The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will also provide excellent stats in fuel emission. The fuel consumption is recorded to be 17.01 per 100 kilometers while the CO2 emission is 397 grams per kilometer.

The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will offer individual entertainment system monitors at the back and will have the opportunity to have a fantastic journey where err they would go. It will feature a V12 BITURBO, a 12-cylinder engine. The vehicle will have a “LANDAULET” lettering on its rims.