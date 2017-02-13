 
 

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

Posted: Feb 13 2017, 10:39pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied
Credit: MotorAuthority
  • 2020 BMW 8-Series first ever Spy Shots
 

BMW is coming up with a new flagship coupe.

The new BMW is working on a flagship coupe and is probably going to revive 8-Seris name through this coupe. We have specially gotten the new spy shots of the car that gives pretty much about the car.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

This model was hinted for the first time in March when the senior executives of the automaker said that they are looking forward to add more powerful and high-end models in the line-up of BMW.

One of these models will be i8 Spyder while the others will be 8-Series coupe and 8-series Convertible. It is also regarded that one of these can be an 8-Series Gran Coupe as well.

The 8-Series is mostly all set to showcase features such as low roof, a wide and muscular body. It will make you feel as if you are looking at an Aston Martin DB9. Other than that it will also feature four seats that will be arranged in a 2+2 format.

The platform that will be used in the car will be the carbon fiber infused CLAR design of BMW that is already being used in other models too, according to MotorAuthority.

We are also expecting that the latest infotainment technology will be the part of this upcoming line up and definitely will be a part of Audi RS Q8 Concept.

Recent trademark fillings made by the company suggests that the cars will be getting different range of powerful engines. These will include V-8, V-12 and will be focused on the dedication of performance of the car.

We are looking for outputs of around 600bhp to 670bhp. The V-12 engine if used in any model will showcase 6.0 liter engine which will have a 600bhp power. The car is supposed to be introduced somewhere near 2020.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

16 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

28 minutes ago

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

50 minutes ago

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

1 day ago, 10:59am CST

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

11 minutes ago

Dogs Judge Humans by How They Treat Others

Dogs Judge Humans by How They Treat Others

43 minutes ago

New Surgery Brings Dead Muscles Back to Life

New Surgery Brings Dead Muscles Back to Life

57 minutes ago

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

Do Reptilian-Human Hybrids Rule the World?

5 hours ago, 5:30pm CST

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

Dog Takes Bullet, Saves Owner

6 hours ago, 4:16pm CST

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

New Zealand Officials to Shift Carcasses of 300 Stranded Whales

9 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

This Squid has Mismatched Eyes to Help it Survive in the Dark Ocean

9 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

First Born Children are More Intelligent Than Siblings

9 hours ago, 12:53pm CST

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

Grammys 2017 Best Performances

9 hours ago, 12:49pm CST

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

Just Saying Thank You to Others Could Help Beat Depression

9 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

Adele’s Best Moments at the Grammy Awards 2017

10 hours ago, 12:36pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Cars & Vehicles

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

16 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

28 minutes ago

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Teased Before Geneva Motor Show Debut

50 minutes ago

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

How to Sensibly Configure a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS

1 day ago, 10:59am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

Eat These Foods to Look Younger

11 minutes ago

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

16 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Revealed

28 minutes ago

Dogs Judge Humans by How They Treat Others

Dogs Judge Humans by How They Treat Others

43 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook