2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

The new BMW is working on a flagship coupe and is probably going to revive 8-Seris name through this coupe. We have specially gotten the new spy shots of the car that gives pretty much about the car.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

This model was hinted for the first time in March when the senior executives of the automaker said that they are looking forward to add more powerful and high-end models in the line-up of BMW.

One of these models will be i8 Spyder while the others will be 8-Series coupe and 8-series Convertible. It is also regarded that one of these can be an 8-Series Gran Coupe as well.

The 8-Series is mostly all set to showcase features such as low roof, a wide and muscular body. It will make you feel as if you are looking at an Aston Martin DB9. Other than that it will also feature four seats that will be arranged in a 2+2 format.

The platform that will be used in the car will be the carbon fiber infused CLAR design of BMW that is already being used in other models too, according to MotorAuthority.

We are also expecting that the latest infotainment technology will be the part of this upcoming line up and definitely will be a part of Audi RS Q8 Concept.

Recent trademark fillings made by the company suggests that the cars will be getting different range of powerful engines. These will include V-8, V-12 and will be focused on the dedication of performance of the car.

We are looking for outputs of around 600bhp to 670bhp. The V-12 engine if used in any model will showcase 6.0 liter engine which will have a 600bhp power. The car is supposed to be introduced somewhere near 2020.