 
 

Ineos Will Build A Defender-Like Uncompromising 4x4 Off-Roader

Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe with the Land Rover Defender. Credit: AutoCar
  • Ineos, a Chemical Tycoon to build off-roader like that of Defender
 

Ineos is all set to prepare a 4x4 Defender like vehicle in the coming future.

A famous tycoon of a chemical firm Ineos is all set to build a Defender like off-road vehicles. The company’s head and CEO Jim Ratcliff who is a fan of this vehicle has specially came up in front to develop it again.

The Defender is not prepared by the company anymore and has been discontinued however Ratcliff, who is a fan of the vehicle, apparently wants to see it being developed again.

He also considered carrying out a feasibility study in order to see if the vehicle being made will be economically viable in order to be produced for a larger market.

The feasibility study is now finished and it looks as if the company is all set to spend some cash in the development of the vehicle, according to AutoCar. According to the company they are ready to spend many hundreds of millions in the vehicle production.

The early news had suggested that the chemical company would actually try to revive the discontinued model Defender. However now it looks like they have changed their plans.

The company is making sure that they get to the vehicle that will actually reflect on the philosophy of Defender. This means that we won’t actually be seeing a new Defender but will be seeing something like that in near future.

The company has also said that target markets of the vehicles will be agricultural domains, forestry workers, adventurers and explorers. They will be able to enjoy the most perfect off-road 4x4 drive experience. According to the Boss Ratcliff, it will be a pure 4x4 vehicle. It will be a step up from Defender both in terms of efficiency and environmental friendly condition.

