Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated has been murky on the release details of the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. A new SI Swimsuit 2017 teaser has now officially revealed that the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will be available everywhere on February 14. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover will be revealed this morning.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition comes out in newsstands as special edition of the SI magazine and with a huge online release of photos and videos of this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit models. The SI swimsuit models include this year Hannah Jeter, Nina Agdal, Irina Shayk, Lais Ribeiro, Kelly Gale, Sida Sodorkina, Myla Dalbesio and Christie Brinkley. The latter has raised the most attention as the 63-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover model stuns in her 2017 bikini shoot.

Watch the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 announcement trailer.

The photos of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuite 2017 edition will also be available in the SI Swimsuit app. The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances. On Tuesday night, the SI cover model will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Will it be Christie Brinkley?

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.