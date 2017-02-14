Newborn Supernova Observed Just After Stellar Explosion

When massive star ends, explosions happen that’s named as Supernova. The experts say that massive starts are also very bright when their life ends as they are during their life.

There is no witness of early explosions of massive stars and even if there was any witness the explosion removed the information from the environment.

However, new recently new witnesses are found who observed earlier supernova. Yaron and colleagues observed the explosions and presented it in a new study in the journal Nature Physics.

The witnessed star was red super giant that had type II supernova that’s very common. The star got destroyed, releasing its material making a dense material shell around it.

Ofer Yaron explained that several years before even if supernova was detected after a week it was thought as earlier event. But, now we have advanced technology, and we can observe the events after a day of explosion and sometimes even less than a day.

He told ResearchGate that we do it through robotic surveys of the sky. PTF or Palomar Transient Factory is able to scan the tenth of visible sky at night.

The telescope scans the sky automatically, and it helped Yaron exploit the time difference and had obseravtions. Yaron said that they scanned the event by collaborating with Dan Perley who was doing observations with the Keck telescope in Hawaii.

Yaron asked Dan to scan the young transient. Dan then made a sequence of 4 spectra, and Yaron and his colleagues analyzed it following the explosion’s light curve.

iPTF13dqy (SN2013fs) exploded in a relatively nearby (~160 million light years) spiral galaxy on Oct 6 2013, and was detected by the iPTF (Palomar Transient Factory) sky survey a mere 3 hours after explosion. Credit: Ofer Yaron

The observations showed that the spectra were taken between 6 and 10 hours when supernova happened. The team also had early photometer with swift satellite that included x-ray and UV rays after the explosion.

The observations helped Yaron analyze and map the distribution of stellar material being released by the star before the supernova happened. The spectra helped the team find radial distance of the emitted material, its density, and rate of mass loss before the explosion.