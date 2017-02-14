 
 

Scientists Release Dataset Of 1600 Nearby Stars For Public To Find New Exoplanets

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 5:34am CST

 

Scientists Release Dataset of 1600 Nearby Stars for Public to Find New Exoplanets
“There seems to be no shortage of exoplanets,” says Jennifer Burt, a Torres postdoctoral fellow in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. “There are a ton of them out there, and a ton of science to be done.” Credit: Getty Images
 

Now people would be able to observe explanatory data from their laptops.

New software named Systemic Console 2 is developed that can analyze the explanatory data. The new software is a rewrite of its old version. The new Systemic Console has fast C library that can be integrated into any project. The R package has user friendly studio for plotting and interactive use. Systemic is an open-source project that was developed under GPLv3. 

The features of Systemic Console 2 includes radial velocity and timing data, Lomb-Scargleperiodograms, built-in integrator , Differential Evolution algorithms, Bootstrap, Markov, Chain Monte Carlo, data input/output, manipulation of data,data cleaning, and dynamical integration.

How to Install?

For Mac OS X

For Mac OS X, the software comes up with ready-to-use distribution. There should be Intel Mac with Mac OS X 10.7. You can expand systemic_mac.tar.gz, and caninstall after following the instructions given in “README_1st.txt”.

For UNIX

For UNIX, you can download the version with the sources like systemic_*.tar.gz, and follow the instructions given in README_Compiling.txt file.

To understand the software you can read the tutorial that will guide you about Kepler-18 TTV dataset.

What are the Limitations?

Users can report any bug issue to the GitHub page. The user will have to tell the version of Systemic along with R and operating system the user has, and should also specify the steps for bug reproduction.

Jennifer Burt, a Torres Postdoctoral Fellow in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research said that the experts are trying to move forward towards community oriented concept of science, so other people can also reach the data and can observe exoplanets. The details of the new dataset were published in The Astronomical Journal.

Using a new technology, the researchers observed 100 exoplanets, including GJ 411,that’s close to the solar system. Burt said that thousands of exoplanets are available for research.

