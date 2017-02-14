 
 

Dubai To Get EHang 184 Autonomous Drones This Summer

Drone services expected to be in regular operation come July

When it comes to extravagance, Dubai is a place where things are commonly over the top. Dubai hopes to get a new passenger-carrying drone service into action in the city this Summer. The drone service will use a Chinese-made EHang 184 drone that is designed to carry a single passenger.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

Mattar al-Tayer, head of Dubai Roads and Transportation agency, announced plans for the drone service at the World Government Summit. "This is not only a model," al-Tayer said. "We have actually experimented with this vehicle flying in Dubai's skies."

The EHang 184 drone is a single passenger craft that weighs about 220 pounds. It has a seat that appears to be out of a race car and destinations are chosen from the touchpad screen of the craft. When the destination is touched, the drone will automatically fly to the location.

The drone is electric and has enough power for a 30 minute flight with a range of up to 31 miles. The drone can be remotely controlled by a control room on the ground and has a top speed of 100 mph. It's typical cruise speed will be 62 mph. Al-Tayer says that the drone will be in regular operation come July. EHang is working with authorities in Nevada with the potential of being cleared by the FAA to operate in the US.

