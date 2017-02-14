Team of Astronomers Detect More Than 100 Potential Exoplanets

New observations of exoplanets were released in Washington DC that involved radial velocity method. This was one of the biggest data released by astronomers.

The team explained how the observations can be helpful in hunting the planets by observing more than 100 exoplanets. The data can also help detect a star that is 8. 1 light year away from the earth. The new research study published in The Astronomical Journal.

Astronomers use radial velocity technique to detect the planets. The planet leaves an impact on the star, though it is affected by stars gravity. Astronomers detect planet’s small wobble with high-tech tools.

The data of the journal was collected as two decade radial velocity planet-hunting program that involved spectrometer called HIRES. The spectrometer is installed on the 10-meter Keck-I telescope of the W.M. Keck Observatory atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii.

The data has61,000 readings, including measurements from 1, 600 stars. The team made the data public so people could reach the best research study about exoplanets in the world.

HIRES wasn’t developed for detecting exoplanets, but was used for this purpose and provided a valuable data, said Steve Vogt of the University of California Santa Cruz, who built the instrument.

The team now wants to share their data with the exoplanet community by cleaning the huge data collected so far. The teams did so because it’s going to have third decade data. The data was analyzed in the supervision of Mikko Tuomi of the University of Hertfordshire.

The astronomers said that the data would help people study 100 exoplanets, including GJ 411 also known as Lalande 21185 that’s the fourth star close to the sun. The basic aim of the team is to explain how to search for exoplanets through the study paper, said team member Greg Laughlin of Yale.

So, people can easily download the velocities given on the website and can use Systemic software to study the data. The software has a complete tutorial guide for the public.

The data would also help people follow up exoplanets, said team-member Johanna Teske of Carnegie's Observatories and Department of Terrestrial Magnetism.