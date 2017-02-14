Heavy Snowfall Increases Risk of Heart Attack

Individuals facing conditions during winter where there is plenty of snow that needs to be cleared from pathways may increase their risk of getting a heart attack.

Shoveling after a snowstorm has been linked with myocardial infarction among males. The study was published in a journal. The main intervening factor was the act of shoveling. Since males tend to shovel snow after a heavy snowstorm, they are more likely to get a heart attack than females.

Shoveling snow is a daunting task since it raises heart rate to 75% of its baseline number. The huge dollops of snow that get lifted increase the load that falls on the male’s CV system.

The study involved 128,073 hospital admissions and 68,155 deaths from heart attacks. These statistics were from the city of Quebec between the 80s and 2014. Months during which the snow fell were especially studied. 60% of the hospital emergencies and deaths were in males.

They were invariably due to myocardial infarction. The few days in the aftermath of a snowfall, such a scenario of sudden deaths from heart attacks increased considerably.

The longer the snowstorm lasted, the greater the chances of the males contracting cardiac disease. The risks were higher no matter what the age of the men.

Their CV status also played no role in all this. Finally, any other health-related issues had no effect on the cardiac arrests.

This link between snow shoveling and heart attack was not present in women and even if it was it was very small in its scope. The males thus ought to be extra careful. They should avoid shoveling snow in winter especially after long-duration snowstorms.

The findings of this study got published in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).