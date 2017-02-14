 
 

China Will Launch Its First Cargo Spacecraft In April

Tianzhou 1, China’s first cargo spacecraft will launch in April

According to Manned Space agency of china, on Monday, Tianzhou 1, the first cargo space craft of china reached Wenchang Space Launch Center.

The spacecraft left Tianjin on Feb 5 and was taken to the launch center through sea. The launch of the space craft will occur in April by a Long March 7 rocket at the end of April and will dock with the space lab.

Tianzhou 1 was made by China Academy of Space Technology., and it is 3.35 in diameter, and 10.6 meters in length. It consists of two capsules, including propellant capsule, and cargo capsule. The take off weight of the spacecraft is 13 metrictons, and it can take 6 tons of weight to the space lab.

The engineers will test Tianzhou 1 for future supplies to the space station. The test will involve fuel supply technologies. The spacecraft can stay independently in space for maximum 3 months.

China will also build its permanent space station in 2018, and will start operating the station in 2022. The station will have three parts, including two labs having 20 tons of weight. The station will remain active for 10 years, as reported by the agency. The cargo spacecraft will carry supplies to astronauts.

President Xi Jinping considers that china needs to have advanced space program, because it will enhance defense and national security. People's Daily, the official Communist Party newspaper, also published the launch news of cargo spacecraft.

Though,China has made several progresses in space missions for commercial, military and scientific reasons, but it’s still behind the U.S and Russia.

The Jade Rabbit moon rover of China went to moon in 2013, but got failed due to technical issues. However, U.S Defence department highlighted the space capabilities of China.

