 
 

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule For X-Men Movie

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 8:04am CST

 

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule for X-Men Movie
Credit: Getty Images
 

Sophie Turner reveals shoots for X-Men scheduled post her Game of Thrones schedule.

Sophie Turner is known around the world for her role in HBO's hit show, Game of Thrones. Her character Sansa Stark s gone through many changes in the past few years. Her career projectile outside of Game of Thrones also saw a leap as she played the coveted role of Jean Grey in X-Men Apocalypse.

The young British actress was cast as a part of the young cast that was to be featured in the upcoming movies in the X-Men franchise. The role of Jean Grey became imperative to Apocalypse’s plot in the end and we were introduced to Dark Phoenix’s power as well.

It seems like it will be the focus of the upcoming X-Men movie and thanks to Sophie Turner, there will be a next movie as she confirmed in an interview with HeyUGuys that she will have her schedule full after she is finally done with the Game of Thrones shooting.

She said that she will star as Jean Grey in the next movie as well. The project remains untitled yet and the storyline remains to be revealed.

Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark was helping her brother Jon Snow win the battle against Ramsay Bolton and later took her revenge on Bolton as well in the last season. Fans are looking forward the next season of Game of Thrones anxiously.

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

