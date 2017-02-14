 
 

A Quick History Of Valentine's Day

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 10:57am CST

 

A Quick History of Valentine&#039;s Day
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is a holiday that has been celebrated for decades and it shows no time of slowing down. It is a day to celebrate the people you love, whether those people are significant others, family members, or friends. Mostly, we celebrate the holiday with cards, flowers, candy, and other gifts. School children will exchange cards and have classroom parties to celebrate.

Why We Celebrate Valentine's Day

But why do we celebrate Valentine's Day? There are a few different theories:

Ancient Romans held the festival of Lupercalia on February 15 in order to protect themselves from wolves. Men hit people with strips of animal hide while women believed that they were more fertile during the time.

Another theory as to the holiday traces is back to early Christian church had at least two saints that were named Valentine. One story tells of Emperor Claudius II, who forbade young men from getting married because he believed that marrying made men poor soldiers. It was a priest named Valentine who married young couples. One story tells of Valentine, an early Christian who was imprisoned for refusing to worship Roman gods. His friends sent him notes through his cell windows. Many stories say that Valentine was executed on February 14 about 269 A.D.

Cupid

Cupid is the most well known symbol of Valentine's Day, he is a chubby boy armed with a boy and arrows that pierce people's hearts. He is the son of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty in Roman mythology. In Greek mythology, Cupid was known as the son of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. He was called Eros.

Here's a timeline of Valentine's Day celebrations:

496 A.D. – Pope Gelasius I names February 14 "St. Valentine’s Day."

1847 – Esther Howland, of Worchester, Massachusetts, becomes starts to manufacture Valentines in the US.

1868 – The first “chocolate box” is introduced by Richard Cadbury. He decorated a candy box with a painting of his young daughter. Cadbury also invented the first Valentine’s Day candy box.

2017 – The National Retail Federation estimates that consumers in the United States will spend over $18 billion for the holiday.

