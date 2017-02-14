 
 

Huawei Watch 2 Will Be Announced At MWC 2017

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 11:21am CST | by , Updated: Feb 14 2017, 11:23am CST, in News | MWC

 

Huawei Watch 2 will be announced at MWC 2017
 

Huawei seems to have released the impact of announcing their new smartwatch at a stage of such high level as is the MWC which is about to be held soon.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The official announcement of Huawei P10 and P10 Plus is eagerly awaited, and now Huawei will also be providing a treat for the public in form of their highly-anticipated smartwatch, the Huawei Watch 2.

Richard Yu, Huawei’s CEO dropped the bombshell on Weibo today, and also mentioned that the watch will be featuring the latest Android Wear 2.0 version.

As we know, there aren’t more than a few handful of smartwatches powered by Android Wear 2.0 in the market. No specifications were revealed, though Yu did post an image on the post of a male runner looking at his watch.

A tag line at the bottom said, “MADE FOR FREE SPIRITS”, giving us a clue that the watch will be sport-optimized.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

56 minutes ago

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

4 days ago, 3:47am CST

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

1 week ago, 9:25am CST

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Feb 5 2017, 9:50am CST

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

7 minutes ago

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

15 minutes ago

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

27 minutes ago

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

37 minutes ago

Hubble Captures The Archer of Sagittarius

Hubble Captures The Archer of Sagittarius

45 minutes ago

Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium

Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium

51 minutes ago

Climate Change is Already Affecting Wildlife, Report Says

Climate Change is Already Affecting Wildlife, Report Says

1 hour ago

A Quick History of Valentine&#039;s Day

A Quick History of Valentine's Day

1 hour ago

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule for X-Men Movie

Sophie Turner Announces New Schedule for X-Men Movie

4 hours ago

Sea Level Rise is Disappearing Salt Marshes

Sea Level Rise is Disappearing Salt Marshes

4 hours ago

Eating Less can Slow Aging

Eating Less can Slow Aging

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




MWC

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

56 minutes ago

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

4 days ago, 3:47am CST

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

1 week ago, 9:25am CST

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Feb 5 2017, 9:50am CST

More MWC Stories




Latest News

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

7 minutes ago

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

15 minutes ago

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

27 minutes ago

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

37 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook