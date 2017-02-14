Huawei Watch 2 will be announced at MWC 2017

Huawei seems to have released the impact of announcing their new smartwatch at a stage of such high level as is the MWC which is about to be held soon.

The official announcement of Huawei P10 and P10 Plus is eagerly awaited, and now Huawei will also be providing a treat for the public in form of their highly-anticipated smartwatch, the Huawei Watch 2.

Richard Yu, Huawei’s CEO dropped the bombshell on Weibo today, and also mentioned that the watch will be featuring the latest Android Wear 2.0 version.

As we know, there aren’t more than a few handful of smartwatches powered by Android Wear 2.0 in the market. No specifications were revealed, though Yu did post an image on the post of a male runner looking at his watch.

A tag line at the bottom said, “MADE FOR FREE SPIRITS”, giving us a clue that the watch will be sport-optimized.