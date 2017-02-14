 
 

Apple Joins Wireless Power Consortium

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 11:33am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium
 

Apple gave its enthusiasts a valentine present, a news of a very recent proceeding of events. iPhone lovers rejoiced as the news of Apple Inc becoming a part of Wireless Power Consortium were published. Yes, what was only known as a baseless rumor is now turning into a hope, the unannounced Apple iPhone 8 may very well be featuring the wireless charging feature.

Apple, along with 212 other members of the consortium, is now going to add their two-cents about Qi wireless charging standards. We also received an update from the officials that Apple mentioned the use of an augmented version of Qi when it applied to patent the inductive charging concept for their Apple Watch.

Increased activity in the field suggests that Apple is looking to dip the iPhone in the same waters in future. Though standard Qi-implemented chargers will be useless on a device using this tweaked version that Apple has developed. As usual, Apple did not release any word on why the company decided to take the step.

However, an official from Apple Inc did confirm the news in an interview for the “Business Insider” magazine. Apple has been taking part in several standard development committees so there is a slight chance that this might be a regular field-day for the company. Of course, a highly-educated prediction says that Apple won’t be suggesting a technology that will get rid of the charging pads and make possible a long-range charging solution.

But we know with high certainty that Apple will be using the induction technology to achieve the fore-mentioned goal for their iPhone 8.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

