Hubble Captures The Archer of Sagittarius

NASA’s Hubble telescope recently had amazing image of the Sagittarius stars. Hubble space telescope has captured several galaxies and thousands of stars.

The recent image shows a part of Sagittarius constellation. The image shows bright blue and red stars in a scattered form. Viewers can see other galaxies and distant stars behind the image stars.

NASA published the images, and described one image, saying that the event has two prominent things, first the star colors and the second includes the bursts from the bright stars.

The image was released on Jan 19. Stars of Sagittarius have a constellation called The Archer, and it was captured by Hubble's Advanced Cameras. The crosses are very fascinating that emerged from the bright stars. The crosses are also called diffraction spikes.

NASA scientists explained that the crosses have no link with the stars, and they also did not happen due to any changes in the atmosphere. In fact, the crosses happened due to Hubble mirrors.

The modern instruments like Hubble capture the images using mirrors. The second mirror of Hubble is supported by telescope spiders or the struts which are located in the form of crosses that diffract the incoming light.

NASA and ESA, the European Space Agency built the Hubble Space Telescope. Both agencies launched Hubble on April 24 1990. For 25 years, the Hubble has captured a huge amount of images of the universe.

The telescope has covered 4 missions so far, and the data captured by Hubble was used by both scientists and astronomers. According to an estimate Hubble traveled more than 3 billion miles, and detected more than 1.3 million events, according to Space.com.

NASA scientists had done various studies using Hubble observations, and images of different regions in the space.