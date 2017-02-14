How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

Does anyone own a biological robot or bio-bot?

Hardly! Yet this situation may change in the near future when nearly everyone will be able to construct their very own bio-bot from scratch.

Researchers in Illinois have made a new category of bio-bots that are fueled by muscle cells and have electronic and optical signals flowing through their bionic circuitry. The method used to make these cutting-edge bio-bots was shared with the rest of the public in a scientific journal recently.

The steps to building one such bio-bot involve the 3D printing of a skeleton and tissue engineering the actuating muscles. Everything counts in the lab when these bio-bots are being made.

This is basically a module system that takes designing techniques, fabrication processes and muscular arrangement into account. If the procedure involved is followed to the letter, anyone with the slightest bit of gumption can build a bio-bot with ease.

This is the challenge given by the creators of this recipe for a bio-bot. The bio-bots have a range of applications too.

These bionic machines have the capacity to feel stuff, process material and data, act under impulse and acclimatize to the external conditions in an appropriate manner.

The bio-bot has the power and ability to self-heal, self-organize and self-assemble on its own. These bio-bots are composed of 3D printed hydrogels and living cellular materials that are incorporated into the overall scheme of their structure.

They are even capable of bipedal movement in a human-like manner. It is in the duplication of this bio-bot that the real magic and logic of it all lies.

This is indeed an excellent form of “biological bricolage”. We have the tools to build bio-hybrid stuff at the drop of a hat. The way lies open to further expand upon this idea and concept in a practical manner.

The 3D injection mold laid the base of the skeletal muscle rings in this bio-bot. Optogenetics too played a crucial and vital role in all this. The bio-bot is the wave of the future and it will revolutionize many aspects of various fields such as medicine and engineering.

How to build your own Bio-Bot is described in a paper which is the cover article of the journal Nature Protocols.