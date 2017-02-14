 
 

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 11:57am CST

 

Getty Images
  • The Air Quality in India is almost equivalent to China’s Polluted Climate
 

It looks like the air quality in India is almost equivalent to China’s polluted climate. Both show levels that are so high that they are positive health hazards.

India’s deteriorating condition as far as air pollution is concerned is now getting close to Beijing’s death-like smog levels. Almost 1.1 people will die an early death in India due to this low quality of the climate.

In fact, if things persist in their fixed patterns, India’s air pollution may end up being the deadliest in the entire world. 

The study, conducted by US-based Health Effects Institute (HEI) and the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, looked at how deaths occurred in China due to foul air. While the situation normal absolutely fouled up has stabilized in China, it has grown to the point of being exasperating in India.

The unhealthy effects are so pronounced that they represent a virtual epidemic waiting to happen. Nearly 50% of the deaths in India from polluted air could have been avoided had a little more care been taken.

Between the 90s and 2015, a lot of things went wrong. This is almost like a perfect storm that is brewing for India’s economy. What is the use of all this progress if the human labor is being poisoned slowly from the clogged air. 

Rampant industrialization, overpopulation and an aging demographic trend has seen to it that India is not the pristine country it once was. As pollution levels skyrocket, the government is taking a laid-back approach that is not doing any good.

While air pollution has improved considerably in the USA and the UK, it has deteriorated in India and the rest of South Asia. The EPA in the US and the EU in Europe have seen to it that the land is trash-free, the air is clear and the water sparklingly clean.

The particles of dust and smog are smaller than the breadth of a human hair. Diesel engines are the worst offenders when it comes to matters having to do with the traffic.

When these particles enter the lungs and ultimately the bloodstream of people, they wreak havoc upon their health. Every ailment under the sun from heart attack to stroke and asthma as well as pneumonia are liable to strike those susceptible to the rampant air pollution.  

The unnecessary deaths from this preventable pollution are a tragedy indeed. While China has begun taking steps to combat its polluted climate, India is way behind it in such matters.

To take action is of paramount importance and to just lie back and allow this air pollution to hold free sway would be a disastrous policy. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

