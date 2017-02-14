Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

The big production houses target the summer movies timeline to release some of the biggest family movies. Franchise films do well in those time slots but there are other movies that eye the summer release dates as well. These movies serve often as substitutes for the movie audience that are not interested in watching the big flicks.

That is where movies like the upcoming dystopian tale based in Texas, Bad Batch comes into play. The movie’s trailer was released and features some of the best-known names in Hollywood. The trailer starts with a distant shot of the desert with a warning sign in focus telling people that the statute of limitation of Texas ended at the limit and we see a girl walking past it in the distance.

A wire fence comes into view. We see the girl approaching a car and getting in it when she finds it empty. She spots another jeep approaching her car and she runs away from it but a man from the jeep snatches her. A red neon sign saying NEON comes into focus.

We see after production titles that she is tied up in a place that is remote and there is already another girl’s body there. Jason Momoa’s character is seen riding a bike. The next shot is of someone sawing of the girl’s arm and an old man is seen lugging a trolley.

Some men form a huddle over someone and the girl’s eyes come into focus, looking dazed. A voice over says that all of them hear, Jason is caught in different scenes and an old woman wearing a Statue of Liberty costume is seen. The girl whose arm was sawed off is seen loading a gun as the old man spots her with binoculars.

We then see her in a different scene with Keanu Reeves with a mustache as he tells her that everything she has done has put her right there. With him. We see him in another scene with a group of same dressed girls all carrying guns and in the following scene he proudly declares their group, the Bad Batch.

In contrast, we see her in the desert with Jason and he asks her what she really wants. We see that she also has a prosthetic leg. She tells him that she wants to be a solution to something. In the following cast titles, we see the characters in different scenes portraying deprivation and fighting. The trailer gives away nothing yet builds up the anticipation for the movie.

It is scheduled to release in the U.S. on June 23rd, 2017.