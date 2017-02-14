Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and Solar City among many other revolutionary companies always comes up with a number of futuristic ideas to go with. The CEO of Tesla just gave a new solution to futuristic technology by coming up with a new idea.

Musk who is also the CEO of SpaceX, said that humans will actually have to merge in a way with machines to become something like that of a Cyborg.

He said that the time has come when biological science and Artificial Intelligence might see a merger. He was attending the World Government Summit in Dubai when he talked about the digital age and futuristic technologies.

According to CNBC, Musk said that combining the power of both humans and computers is the best thing to do., he said that a computer has the ability to communicate in trillion bits per second while a human can type with fingers through a mobile or computer in about 10 bits per seconds which is pretty slow.

According to Elon Musk, the age of AI is about to become enhanced and thus the functioning of humans will surely get subdued. This is the reason that the need to merge humans with machines is the new need of the time.

According to him a new and wider kind of bandwidth will ensure that the symbiosis between humans and machines can be made in a discreet level to achieve a symbiosis between humans and Artificial intelligence.

This kind of happening is supposed to make a distinct impression on human race. This is the kind of talk that directs towards human evolution and it is not the first time that Musk has suggested this kind of thing.