Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

While people are still reeling back from Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammy awards, Netflix strategized the upcoming teaser for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The trailer celebrates the fabulous character of Titus Burgess aka Titus Andromedon who we all love so much for being a constant force of positivity in Kimmy’s otherwise unsettling life.

The teaser starts with the words, Join The Formation. Titus is sitting on the couch singing “I don’t care” from Beyonce’s Lemonade song, Sorry. Titus is wearing a head dress and when Kimberly knock on the door, he tells her to use her own keys. He was ‘Lemonading’.

We got the release date for the show’s third season which is May 19th. We see golden heels and in full view comes Titus wearing a yellow dress almost the same as Beyonce’s from Lemonade’s song Hold Up.

The lyrics are a little different from the original as he addresses his own boyfriend Mike, “Hello, I ain't playing with you, Michael / I'm not fooling with you, Michael / Pack up, I ain't playing with you, meatball / Michael, I’m not playing with you, meatball.”, he sings.

He embraces his Beyonce inner self as he plays around in the dress, busts open the water hose with his baseball bat and eventually ends up busting Mike’s truck window. Mike comes around telling him to lay off before he realizes it’s Titus.

It is inspiring to watch how Titus does not let anything come in his way to perform in the best way just like Beyoncé. The show will see the return of Titus and Kimmy and we are hoping that there are more Beyoncé inspired performances in the show as well.