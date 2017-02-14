Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Leaked by Dealer

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS was awaited by the customers from oats many years now and it looks like the wait is finally over. The car was just revealed by a Porsche dealer on the Instagram.

Now we are not sure if he posted the information about the car by mistake or by intention but it looks like a mistake to most of us. Social media is really super-fast in transferring the news from one point to the whole world.

So just after the release of the specs of this new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, the post was shared loads of time and now we know a lot about the car. The post that was shard on Instagram is however now removed by the owner but the damage has been done for sure.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is supposed to be lighter and faster than ever! The car will be having an upgrade of engine from the conventional 3.8 one.

It will have a 4.0 liter naturally aspirated flat six cylinder engine, according to CarAdvice via AutoGuide. This kind of engine change is seriously admiring for the Porsche lovers as it will provide agility and substance to the car for sure.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is called RS because it will be a fully loaded RS car. This is the reason that we are expecting it to have a more aggressive nature, an aggressive body and bigger diet as compared to the standard Cayman cars.

This kind of fancy touches mean that the car will be a limited edition model for sure. We might see it unveiled officially in the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.