 
 

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Leaked By Dealer

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 12:45pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Leaked by Dealer
Credit: Getty Images
  • Cayman GT4 RS leaked by Porsche dealer
 

The upcoming 4.0 liter powered Porsche Cayman GT4 RS was leaked by the dealer and we are guessing that it was mistake by him!

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS was awaited by the customers from oats many years now and it looks like the wait is finally over. The car was just revealed by a Porsche dealer on the Instagram.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Now we are not sure if he posted the information about the car by mistake or by intention but it looks like a mistake to most of us. Social media is really super-fast in transferring the news from one point to the whole world.

So just after the release of the specs of this new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, the post was shared loads of time and now we know a lot about the car. The post that was shard on Instagram is however now removed by the owner but the damage has been done for sure.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is supposed to be lighter and faster than ever! The car will be having an upgrade of engine from the conventional 3.8 one.

It will have a 4.0 liter naturally aspirated flat six cylinder engine, according to CarAdvice via AutoGuide. This kind of engine change is seriously admiring for the Porsche lovers as it will provide agility and substance to the car for sure.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is called RS because it will be a fully loaded RS car. This is the reason that we are expecting it to have a more aggressive nature, an aggressive body and bigger diet as compared to the standard Cayman cars.

This kind of fancy touches mean that the car will be a limited edition model for sure. We might see it unveiled officially in the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Ineos Will Build a Defender-Like Uncompromising 4x4 Off-Roader

Ineos Will Build a Defender-Like Uncompromising 4x4 Off-Roader

13 hours ago

Tesla Gets Patent for Charging Metal-Air Battery Tech

Tesla Gets Patent for Charging Metal-Air Battery Tech

14 hours ago

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

14 hours ago

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

14 hours ago

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

9 minutes ago

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

20 minutes ago

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

28 minutes ago

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

36 minutes ago

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

48 minutes ago

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

58 minutes ago

Hubble Captures The Archer of Sagittarius

Hubble Captures The Archer of Sagittarius

1 hour ago

Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium

Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium

1 hour ago

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

Nokia to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and a new version of 3310 at MWC

1 hour ago

Huawei Watch 2 will be announced at MWC 2017

Huawei Watch 2 will be announced at MWC 2017

1 hour ago

Climate Change is Already Affecting Wildlife, Report Says

Climate Change is Already Affecting Wildlife, Report Says

1 hour ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Cars & Vehicles

Ineos Will Build a Defender-Like Uncompromising 4x4 Off-Roader

Ineos Will Build a Defender-Like Uncompromising 4x4 Off-Roader

13 hours ago

Tesla Gets Patent for Charging Metal-Air Battery Tech

Tesla Gets Patent for Charging Metal-Air Battery Tech

14 hours ago

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

2020 BMW 8-Series Spied

14 hours ago

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

Audi to Unveil RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show

14 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

9 minutes ago

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

20 minutes ago

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

28 minutes ago

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

36 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook