Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode

Supergirl made a big move to the CW so the DC shows to crossover with ease and comfort. While the fans do look forward to the Arrow, the Flash and Supergirl crossing over into each other’s shows to make for some thrilling superhero fun.

What is more important sometimes is the original content of the shows. Supergirl has it especially tough since Smallville has explored a lot of the Superman story premises in its ten years long run. The ending years of the show were on the CW.

The showrunners have been representing a lot of female characters in the Supergirl show and Lillian and Lena Luthor were the focus of the latest episode, Luthor which focused on the sisters and their life as well as their past.

In the episode, Lena has a flashback to when Lionel brought her home after adopting her. In the episode, Lex was expertly playing chess with his mother when Lionel brought Lena into their lives.

Is Lena Luthor a friend or foe? Find out on the latest episode of #Supergirl: https://t.co/CMcSyTJku9 pic.twitter.com/qBWr5aqrHO— Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) February 14, 2017

Lex was young, reasonably friendly, and had a full head of hair. It has been implied in the show that Lex Luthor did not turn out to be a great man. We also know that Lena Luthor was Lionel’s child and not just an adopted one.

In the current premise of the show, Lex is currenlty serving 37 life sentences for his crimes after finally being captured by Superman, and one of his first moves after incarceration was to order the assassination of his baby sister.

In Luthor’s some of the facts that came forward were that Lex and Clark Kent used to be best friends before Lex went full villain which is a nice homage to the Smallville storyline in which Tom Welling’s Clark Kent and Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor became fast friends before they eventually fell out to become enemies.

The episode also did a pretty thorough job of showing why Lena was going to so much effort to distance the family company from Lex's legacy. Will we see more of Lex in the coming episodes? We’ll have to wait and see.