 
 

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor In Latest Episode

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 12:54pm CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

Supergirl Introduces Lex Luthor in Latest Episode
Credit: Supergirl Facebook
 

Supergirl introduces the crucial villain Lex Luthor in its latest episode Luthors

Supergirl made a big move to the CW so the DC shows to crossover with ease and comfort. While the fans do look forward to the Arrow, the Flash and Supergirl crossing over into each other’s shows to make for some thrilling superhero fun.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Gadgets

What is more important sometimes is the original content of the shows. Supergirl has it especially tough since Smallville has explored a lot of the Superman story premises in its ten years long run. The ending years of the show were on the CW.

The showrunners have been representing a lot of female characters in the Supergirl show and Lillian and Lena Luthor were the focus of the latest episode, Luthor which focused on the sisters and their life as well as their past.

In the episode, Lena has a flashback to when Lionel brought her home after adopting her. In the episode, Lex was expertly playing chess with his mother when Lionel brought Lena into their lives.

Lex was young, reasonably friendly, and had a full head of hair. It has been implied in the show that Lex Luthor did not turn out to be a great man. We also know that Lena Luthor was Lionel’s child and not just an adopted one.

In the current premise of the show, Lex is currenlty serving 37 life sentences for his crimes after finally being captured by Superman, and one of his first moves after incarceration was to order the assassination of his baby sister.

In Luthor’s some of the facts that came forward were that Lex and Clark Kent used to be best friends before Lex went full villain which is a nice homage to the Smallville storyline in which Tom Welling’s Clark Kent and Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor became fast friends before they eventually fell out to become enemies.

The episode also did a pretty thorough job of showing why Lena was going to so much effort to distance the family company from Lex's legacy. Will we see more of Lex in the coming episodes? We’ll have to wait and see.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

1 hour ago

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

1 day ago, 7:56am CST

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

2 days ago, 7:08am CST

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

2 days ago, 6:48am CST

Mitsubishi Names its New SUV as Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi Names its New SUV as Eclipse Cross

9 minutes ago

GM to Sale Opel and Vauxhall to PSA

GM to Sale Opel and Vauxhall to PSA

12 minutes ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

44 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Will Be Unveiled On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Will Be Unveiled On Jimmy Kimmel Live

59 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

1 hour ago

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Leaked by Dealer

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Leaked by Dealer

1 hour ago

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

1 hour ago

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

Elon Musk Wants Humans to Become Cyborgs

1 hour ago

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

1 hour ago

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

India’s Air Pollution Deaths Rivals China

2 hours ago

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

How to Build Your Own Bio-Bot?

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump




Latest TV News

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé&#039;s Lemonade

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 3 Teaser Shows Tituss Drinking Beyoncé's Lemonade

1 hour ago

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

John Oliver Bought Commercials on Morning Show TV to Educate Donald Trump

1 day ago, 7:56am CST

How To Watch the Grammys Online

How To Watch the Grammys Live Online

2 days ago, 7:08am CST

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

Watch New SNL Spicer Clip Online

2 days ago, 6:48am CST

More Latest TV News Stories




Latest News

Mitsubishi Names its New SUV as Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi Names its New SUV as Eclipse Cross

9 minutes ago

GM to Sale Opel and Vauxhall to PSA

GM to Sale Opel and Vauxhall to PSA

12 minutes ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

NES Classic Reseller Prices on the Rise on Rumors That Nintendo Stops NES Production

44 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

58 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook