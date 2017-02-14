 
 

GM To Sale Opel And Vauxhall To PSA

Posted: Feb 14 2017

 

GM to Sale Opel and Vauxhall to PSA
  • GM off to sale Vauxhall and Opel to PSA
 

GM and PSA are in talks to make a deal about the sub brands

General Motors are in negotiations these days with French based group PSA. They both are talking about the sale of GM’s European operations that are Opel and Vauxhall brands. PSA which is in control of the brands such as Citroen, DS, and Peugeot has shown some interest in the buying of GM’s operations.

The news of said negotiations was confirmed on Tuesday. These talks, if get successful will make PSA control the major part of General Motor’s European subsidiary’s that are Vauxhall and Opel.

This deal is going to have major impact on the European market. The automotive’ largest part will then be governed by PSA in European region. The PSA spokesman later on stated that other than expanding our work relation, PSA is also considering to buy the Opel brand of GM.

The current negotiations are being held these in days to work on the full merger of operational functions of both these companies. However it looks like PSA Is also interested in owning a sub brands as well, according to AutomotiveNews.

GM has been making new friends in the field of automotive in order to work in a smooth way. This if the reason that the company ha stayed pretty active in the recent years by negotiating with other companies and formulating new alliances along with new sub brands too.

GM took a huge step when this American based automaker sold 7% of its shared to the company named Peugeot which is a French Government based company. This merger happened in the year 2013.

No official announcement about the deal about Vauxhall and Opel have been made yet by GM. However we are looking forward to successful negotiations which lead on to a possible merger between GM and PSA.

