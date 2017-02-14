 
 

Mitsubishi Names Its New SUV As Eclipse Cross

Posted: Feb 14 2017, 1:49pm CST | in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Mitsubishi Names its New SUV as Eclipse Cross
Credit: Mitsubishi
  • Mitsubishi Names its new upcoming SUV as Eclipse Cross
 

Here is all what you need to know about the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi is all set to officially release its upcoming SUV. The SUV that is named Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be revealed on the Geneva Motor Show that is starting from March 7th, 2017.

The 87th Geneva Motor Show will last from 7th March to 19th, 2017. The name is derived from the popular 1989’s model of MMC named “Eclipse” while Cross is the short for “Crossover”.

Mitsubishi has a very few sturdy and famous cars in its line up now and it is time that the company has actually released a new one. This might help the company to get some kind of stability in market if it is sold successfully all over the world and is also liked by the customers.

As Eclipse is the word that is specially used for an Astronomical event. Thus making it the part of SUV’s name is actually the way to give importance to its features.

The SUV is dynamic and beautiful in nature and it will be a real excitement for the driver to drive it. Thus it will portray the role of Eclipse which also presents a sense of adventure and excitement in people.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will rival Nissan Qashqai that is also an upcoming SUV. It is larger than that of ASC buy is smaller in size than that of Outlander. The model is decent looking and has a resemblance to that of Outlander too.

However it has quite a few different features too. It has a more angular rear and coupe like roof. We are also expecting a replacement for the famous Outlander. It might arrive in the year 2020. More details of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be available on its official reveal.

