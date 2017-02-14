Lexus LS 500h Hybrid Flagship Sedan to Debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The LS 500 by Lexus was just introduced in the start of 2017 at the Detroit Auto Show. Now the company is all set to introduce the upcoming Lexus LS 500h at the Geneva Motor Show which is set to start from 7th March, 2017. The Lexus LS 500h is going to be the flagship hybrid car of the company which will be presented at the event.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The Lexus LS 500h is supposed to rival Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It will have the special Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System. It has the ability to provide 295bhp with the help of 3.5 liter V6 petrol engine. It will come with four-speed automatic transmission and an electric motor that will have the ability to drive CVT transmission.

The two part system by Lexus which was for the first time introduced by the company in the LC 500h is said to have the kind if gear changing times that are comparable to a dual-clutch system. The Lexus system is however commended as more powerful and lighter for the car’s profile. The LC 500h get a bhp of 354bhp and this is the exact same figure that is expected for the LS model.

The car’s physical debut will be made in the show. A picture was just revealed ahead of its official debut. It shown no significant changes in the body as compared to its proposed design which was showcased earlier. This new model is 15mm lower than the current model. It will have a four door coupe style.

The outgoing LS that is currently available in market costs around £71,995 but the Lexus LS 500h should cost a little more than this, according to AutoCar. The original price will be revealed with its official reveal.