Cutest Couples On The Web To Make You Jealous This Valentine's Day

Today is a day to celebrate love and that feeling you get when you are with the person you want to be with for the rest of your life. For most people, today is a great day that makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. However, for people who are single, it can be a day that is difficult and makes you want to eat everything in sight. If you fall into the latter half, you might want to spend your evening watching other people in love.

One of the best places to see love that is real and authentic is YouTube. While YouTubers often show only the best parts of their lives, you get to see some of the hardships that they face as well. Over the years, YouTube has spawned some love stories that will make you believe in the power of love - even if it is only fleeting. Remember that some love stories don't last a lifetime, but that doesn't make them any less filled with love.

These are the top YouTube love stories:

1. Julien Solomita and Jenna Marbles

One couple that is still together is one of the best love stories on YouTube - Queen of YouTube Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita. Their love started a few years ago when he slowly started becoming a recurring character in his videos. From there, you can easily see their love blossom into the type of love it is today - easy, familiar, and sweet. While many fans want the pair to get engaged, that hasn't happened yet.

The romance means so much because fans saw Jenna deal with the fallout from her last relationship and it put her into a dark place - but with Julien, her comedy, her videos, and her mood have all changed for the better.



2. Esteé and Aslan

Estée and Aslan have an incredibly cute story that revolves around their love. They met in a way that many other people can relate to, in an online chatroom. They met up after that and have been together ever since. In fact, they were so much in love that Estée left Canada just to move in with Aslan.

Now, the pair live in an apartment in London with their dog, Reggie. They are so sweet to each other and it is obvious just how much they really do care about each other.

3. Jeffree Starr and Nathan Schwandt

For some people, Jeffree Starr can be a bit much. He's definitely said a few things that shouldn't be said and done some things that aren't the best. However, there are a few things he does really well: make-up and relationships. One of the cutest things to see is the look on his eyes when he sees his boyfriend, Nathan.

Their story is familiar: they met online as well. Jeffree says in one video that he knew Nathan was something special as soon as he saw him, so he flew across the country to visit him. Eventually Nathan (and his brother) moved into Jeffree's home in LA and the rest is history.

4. Colleen Ballinger and Joshua Evans

We've come to one of the former golden couples of YouTuber - Colleen Ballinger (better known as Miranda Sings) and Joshua Evans. Their love story was the stuff that romances were written about. They met before the two were really that famous and they grew together both in life and on the internet. Fans of both mourned when they broke up and rejoiced when they got back together and got engaged.

When they got married, it was a fairytale wedding filled with YouTube couples and familiar faces. His dad married them, her family cried, and fans watched in droves. Unfortunately, they also watched less than a year later when both Colleen and Josh posted videos talking about the next step in their lives, divorce. We still don't know what happened to the pair, but it is heartbreaking to watch their emotions.

5. Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty

Gigi Gorgeous is another YouTuber that people have seen grow and change throughout the years. Her story is one that is filled with tears and hardships, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that people are cheering her on in her new relationship with Nats Getty. The pair had a bit of a rocky start, especially considering Gigi was just figuring out her sexuality and whether or not she wanted to be free from any ties.

Still, the pair seem like they are inseparable, often appearing in each other's social media posts and Gigi wearing Nats' custom leather jacket whenever she can.