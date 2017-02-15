Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

A science advisory board has managed to give the thumbs up to what was thought to be an impossible scheme. We are talking about designer babies or the art of making changes in the embryos to ensure optimum future biological success.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The genes are manipulated to ascertain that the right traits are passed on to future generations. This sort of gene editing opens up a virtual Pandora’s Box of fears and apprehensive thoughts in humanity. The chances of creating freaks and monsters if the process goes awry are too many.

The ethics of the situation is such that most people don’t like to tread the dangerous possibilities this topic elicits. What if this sort of gene editing is used to create soldiers in the future for the purpose of war alone.

The advisory group has only approved the editing of diseases and ailments in designer babies yet. Thus it is playing it safe. Similar schemes, though on a more bolder level, are being followed in China and Sweden.

This gene technology will allow people to have children without the fear that these children will have certain diseases, according to NYTimes. Most of these diseases are of the kind which are inherent in the family tree.

The fact that at this stage in our history, we have become participants in our evolution is a very bold step that has been taken indeed. The experts have issued a fair warning though.

This is that the whole deal needs to be discussed in detail before any drastic action is taken on a practical level. Tinkering with the human genome is a very delicate matter.

The smallest mistake can cost a great deal in terms of damage done to the very essence of life itself. We are talking about human beings here. So care will have to be taken lest lives be destroyed.

Although little if any consensus exists regarding designer babies, the subject can be rationally discussed among various authorities. The techniques required are definitely there.

All that is needed is the express approval of the governing bodies of this particular branch of leading-edge medicine. Crispr-Cas9 can aid in the eradication of such scourges as cancer, blindness as well as a host of other illnesses that are just plain nasty.

Designer babies spell out both immense potential and imminent dangers. It is upto us to decide whether we want this gene editing technology in our midst or not.