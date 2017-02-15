India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

Several launches happened in 2016 after India launched its own space shuttle on May 23, 2016. 20 satellites launches happened on Sriharikota in June 2016 by Isro, and then on Wednesday the space research organization launched record 104 satellites in one go.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) done this record-breaking launch late on Tuesday night ET. A total of 104 satellites were launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle using only one rocket. The launch site was about 1600 km south of New Delhi, according to Digital Trends.

This record launch broke the previous record for the most satellites sent in space using a single rocket. The previous record was set by Russia in 2014. And that record was only for 37 satellites sent to space on a single rocket. But India did an amazing job by sending 104 satellites.

Soon after the record was made, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the successful launch. He praised and congratulated the efforts of ISRO.

"Congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and CARTOSAT satellite together with 103 nano satellites!" tweeted Modi.

His next tweet stated, "This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists."

He also tweeted that he spoke to the Secretary, Department of Space and he also congratulated him and his entire team of scientists on today's exceptional achievement.

What happened in June 2016?

Indian rocket polar satellite launched on 22 June, taking Cartosat, the earth observation satellite. Other satellites included Google Company Terra Bella’s SkySat Gen2-1, and 18 more satellites from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

The PSLV rocket is 44.4 meters long and the weight is 320 tones, and took 20 satellites that were 1,288 kg, according to FirstPost.

There were 19 more satellites that weighed 560 kg, and were from the US, Canada, Germany and Indonesia, Chennai’s Sathyabama University and College of Engineering, Pune. The launch completed in 26 minutes.

Then Isrlaunchethe Reusable Launch Vehicle for the first time. Isro is Indian Space Research Organization. The RLV-TD had a structure of 6.5 m that weighed 1.75 tons, and it was just like an airplane.

After so many experiments, now India has its own constellation with 7 satellites making IRNSS Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System. The services will include terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation, mobile phone services, mapping and land surveying data, voice navigation for cars and disaster management.

The total cost of the project was Rs 1,420 crore. One of Indian paper The Financial Express said that "this is an example of Make in India, made in India and made for Indians."

There are several benefits of such satellite navigation system, as they are used for

global positioning system. The system is used worldwide to detect and find the positioning of stars. The satnav system of India resembles GPSby U.S, China, Europe, and Russia.

Isro launch 57 international satellites of 20 different countries of which 6 were from Singapore, 4 from America, one from Canada, another one from Indonesia.