Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 5:31am CST

 

Videos will automatically play with sound on

If you are on Facebook you have watched videos on the service before. Facebook has announced that it has rolled out some updates to make watching videos on the network richer, more engaging, and more flexible. Previously when you happened on a video in your Facebook feed, it would play but there was no sound.

If you wanted to hear the sound, you had to tap the video. Facebook says that it tested sound on in News Feeds and received positive feedback and the feature is slowing rolling out to more people. With the new feature the sound for videos will fade in and out as you scroll through videos in the News Feed.

This also means if you are trying to watch a video in silence, it will be more difficult to do. You will now need to set your phone to silent to block sound or switch off a setting called "Videos in News Feed Start with Sound."

Facebook has also made some changes to make vertical videos look better on your mobile device. This goes along with the testing that started in 2016 that gave a larger preview of vertical videos in the News Feed on mobile. That feature received positive feedback and will now roll out to everyone on iOS and Android.

Videos can now be minimized to a picture-in-picture mode that will allow you to watch the video and keep scrolling your feed at the same time. Facebook is also rolling out a Facebook Video App for TV. The app will be available soon for Apple TV, Amazon fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV platforms. The app will allow the watching of videos from Facebook on a larger screen. More platforms are in the works and Facebook only says the apps will be available "soon."

