Kansas City Power & Light Is Placing EV Chargers In Its Service Area

One of the big problems that are facing electric vehicles and mass adoption is one of charger availability. The problem is that many cities and business don't want to add EV chargers because there aren't that many EVs on the roads in their areas. Drivers don't want to buy EVs because there aren't that many chargers around to charge them with.

In Kansas a power company called Kansas City Power & Light has spent $20 million to install EV charging stations in its service area. The company serves customers on the Kansas-Missouri border and the project has turned the midwestern metro area into one of the fastest growing areas for EV adoption on the country.

"There's a little movement afoot here in the middle of flyover country," says Chuck Caisley, KCP&L's vice president for marketing and public affairs. "We're awfully excited about the prospect of this kind of transportation, and so we wanted to be catalytic to that."

The electric company decided to install 1,000 charging stations in its service area that covers 800,000 customers. When the decision to install those chargers was made, there were only about 400-500 EVs in that entire area.

Chargers are being installed at workplaces, apartments, grocery stores, parking lots, and at malls. The charger network is called the Clean Charge Network and it will remain free to use until at least this summer. The electric company will eventually charge for the power and sees the charger network as a way to sell more electricity without having to build more power stations. The company is asking for utility regulators in Missouri and Kansas to allow them to add 2-3 cent monthly fee to customer bills to cover the cost of the charger infrastructure. No ruling on that fee has been made yet.

"When you turn on an additional TV in your home, that's not enough to change that equation," Caisley says. "But when you talk about a segment [the auto industry] that's as much as 25 to 30 percent of the entire economy, and electrifying it, you're talking about a significant amount of increased electricity use, which means we're now using that infrastructure that customers have paid for so much more efficiently."