 
 

Kansas City Power & Light Is Placing EV Chargers In Its Service Area

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 5:45am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Kansas City Power &amp; Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area
 

Power company does want to pass the cost of the charger network on to the customer

One of the big problems that are facing electric vehicles and mass adoption is one of charger availability. The problem is that many cities and business don't want to add EV chargers because there aren't that many EVs on the roads in their areas. Drivers don't want to buy EVs because there aren't that many chargers around to charge them with.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Gadgets

In Kansas a power company called Kansas City Power & Light has spent $20 million to install EV charging stations in its service area. The company serves customers on the Kansas-Missouri border and the project has turned the midwestern metro area into one of the fastest growing areas for EV adoption on the country.

"There's a little movement afoot here in the middle of flyover country," says Chuck Caisley, KCP&L's vice president for marketing and public affairs. "We're awfully excited about the prospect of this kind of transportation, and so we wanted to be catalytic to that."

The electric company decided to install 1,000 charging stations in its service area that covers 800,000 customers. When the decision to install those chargers was made, there were only about 400-500 EVs in that entire area.

Chargers are being installed at workplaces, apartments, grocery stores, parking lots, and at malls. The charger network is called the Clean Charge Network and it will remain free to use until at least this summer. The electric company will eventually charge for the power and sees the charger network as a way to sell more electricity without having to build more power stations. The company is asking for utility regulators in Missouri and Kansas to allow them to add 2-3 cent monthly fee to customer bills to cover the cost of the charger infrastructure. No ruling on that fee has been made yet.

"When you turn on an additional TV in your home, that's not enough to change that equation," Caisley says. "But when you talk about a segment [the auto industry] that's as much as 25 to 30 percent of the entire economy, and electrifying it, you're talking about a significant amount of increased electricity use, which means we're now using that infrastructure that customers have paid for so much more efficiently."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

1 hour ago

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

1 day ago, 6:24am CST

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

1 day ago, 6:05am CST

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

1 day ago, 5:49am CST

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

13 minutes ago

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

14 minutes ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

28 minutes ago

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

28 minutes ago

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

43 minutes ago

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Change in Earth’s Magnetic Field

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Changes in Earth’s Magnetic Field

1 hour ago

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

1 hour ago

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

1 hour ago

Mars had Water in Recent Past: Study

Mars had Water in Recent Past: Study

4 hours ago

Black Hole found Producing Fuel for Star Formation

Black Hole found Producing Fuel for Star Formation

4 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Latest Business News

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

1 hour ago

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

Pewdiepie Anti-Semitic videos Cost him Disney relationship

1 day ago, 6:24am CST

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

T-Mobile fires Back at Verizon with HD Streaming and more Hotspot Data

1 day ago, 6:05am CST

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

Dubai to get EHang 184 autonomous Drones this Summer

1 day ago, 5:49am CST

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

13 minutes ago

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

14 minutes ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

28 minutes ago

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

28 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook