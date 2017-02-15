Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

If you were old enough back in the early 2000s to remember mobile phones, I guarantee you have seen this Nokia handset before. The Nokia 310 was one of the most popular smartphones in the world and one of the most resilient phones ever made. If you liked the 3310 back in the day, Nokia is set to release the phone again at MWC 2017.

The phone will be billed as a way to get a very long battery life in a device that is difficult to break or damage. The new release of the 3310 will sell for €59. That low price point will likely mean it is viewed as a way for people to get a rugged device to take with them for outdoors stuff or perhaps for use as a home cell phone.

Interestingly, you can still buy some of the older vintage devices on Amazon. The 3310 is one of the iconic Nokia devices that led the company to the top of the mobile phone realm before the smartphone era dawned. In that smartphone era, Nokia was unable to compete. It's also worth noting that phones wearing the Nokia brand are now sold by a company called HMD Global.

That parent company plans to release other mobile devices at MWC 2017 including the Nokia 5 and 6 models along with the Nokia 3. The higher-end Nokia devices unveiled at MWC are expected to be more like smartphones, but they are expected to carry bargain prices.