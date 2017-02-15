 
 

Caavo Set Top Box Controls All Your Entertainment Devices

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 6:16am CST

 

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices
 

Caavo brings universal voice search to all your devices

Caavo is a new set top box that is designed for you to connect all your other set top boxes to. You take the entertainment devices you already have like game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, satellite, or cable boxes and plug them into the Caavo. The devices are auto detected and configured automatically.

Once everything is connected up, you can control them all with one simple remote. If you have a favorite remote or game controller, you can continue using it. The Caavo remote does support spoken commands to let you turn the TV on, find content, and play content from where you left off or the beginning.

The Cavvo device has universal search and lets you search for content across all of the connected devices. Universal watch lists gather all the content you have recently watched and places it into one screen. You can also find all your favorite apps in one place from iTunes to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The box is very nice looking with customizable wooden tops that you can change out. The folks at Caavo say they have been working on the new set-top box for 18 months and it is now ready to launch. Pricing and exact availability details are unknown.

