Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Astronomers recently discovered new worlds in 54 planets. The research team claims that our solar neighborhood has more planets of which Gliese 411b is important.

Don't Miss: Big Announcements at MCW 2017

Scientists believe that Gliese 411b is a super earth that has rocky surface, and its located in the fourth star that’s very close to the sun that makes it the nearest planetary system.The new discovery shows that the nearest stars have orbiting planets that may be earth like.

The US astronomers used 20 years data to discover new planets and worlds. The astronomers used Keck-I telescope in Hawaii as part of the Lick-Carnegie Exoplanet Survey and collected data. The team had 61000 observations of 1600 stars. The research was led by DrTuomi, a European-based researcher.

Dr. Tuomi, from the University of Hertfordshire’s Centre for Astrophysics Research explained that it’s very amazing that every closest star has a planet around it.

But astronomers did not believe it 5 years ago, but now they believe it. The planets help scientists understand the formation of new planetary systems and give them targets for future images.

For the first time the Lick-Carnegie Exoplanet Survey started in 1996 by Steve Vogt and Geoffrey Marcy, two famous astronomers from the University of California and Paul Butler, from the Carnegie Institute of Science, in Washington.

The data shows the crowning achievements of Dr. Butler as an astronomer. He also said that Keck-I telescope, and its instruments are amazing tools that helped astronomers establish the present consensus that all stars have planets orbiting them. The new studies will also help scientists understand the planets population in the solar neighborhood.

The research team discovered the planets with the iodine cell radial velocity technique. The technique was used to detect hundreds of planets existing around the closest stars, including Proxima b orbiting the nearest star to the Sun, and Proxima Centauri by Dr. Tuomi.

Dr. Tuomi appreciated the efforts of Paul Butler and Steve Vogt who collected several years’data and developed instruments to study it.