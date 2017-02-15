 
 

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash Into The Earth

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 7:03am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash into the Earth
 

Recently discovered asteroid resembles a large peanut that may one day strike the earth

The Arecibo Observatory can detect radio signals from aliens. Arecibo is a very large radio telescope that’s built in the Puerto Rican sinkhole. The observatory also serves as a strong radar station that can detect different objects in space, and can also record the echoes.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Arecibo started the observation on Sunday and captured a fast moving object, an asteroid dubbed 2015 BN509. The asteroid is a small rock that seems a large peanut.

But,scientists say that the asteroid is as big as its 200 meters wide and 400 meters long, so you can see that it’s taller than the Empire State Building in New York.

NASA declared the asteroid as hazardous that means there is a possibility that it might strike the earth someday, according to Mail Online via BusinessInsider.

The images of asteroid were posted on twitter by Corey S Powell that attracted several people. The Arecibo scientists include Ed Rivera who is from the Universities Space Research Association and also studies Arecibo data.

He sent a mailto Business Insider and said that asteroid 2015 BN509 came across Earth in the beginning of this week at a speed of about 70,500 kilometers per hour.

Rivera said that this peanut shaped asteroid shows it is a contact binary where two asteroid parts fell back together as they were not orbiting successfully. He also said that such asteroids are common because one in every six space rocks has this shape.

But, 2015 BN509, that was first discovered in 2005 shows that it swings close to earth. Its distance near our earth is about 14 times the distance between Earth and the moon.

Rivera also said that it’s really important to capture such NEOs, the Near Earth Objects because they are uncertain. Through Arecibo, the scientists can observe the shape, size, composition, spinning, and geology of the asteroids.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

1 hour ago

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Change in Earth’s Magnetic Field

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Changes in Earth’s Magnetic Field

2 hours ago

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

2 hours ago

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

3 hours ago

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

1 hour ago

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

1 hour ago

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

1 hour ago

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

2 hours ago

Kansas City Power &amp; Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

Kansas City Power & Light is placing EV Chargers in its Service Area

2 hours ago

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

Facebook rolls out new video watching and sharing features

2 hours ago

Mars had Water in Recent Past: Study

Mars had Water in Recent Past: Study

5 hours ago

Black Hole found Producing Fuel for Star Formation

Black Hole found Producing Fuel for Star Formation

5 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Released Online

5 hours ago

The German Shepherd Rumor Won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017

The German Shepherd Rumor Won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017

7 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Latest Science News

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

1 hour ago

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Change in Earth’s Magnetic Field

Ancient Jars Hold Clues About Changes in Earth’s Magnetic Field

2 hours ago

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

India Launches Record 104 Satellites on a Single Rocket

2 hours ago

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

Science Panel Supports Human Gene Editing

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

1 hour ago

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

1 hour ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

1 hour ago

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook