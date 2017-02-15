 
 

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low
  • Antarctic Sea Ice has been Reduced to an All-Time Low
 

It so happens to be the case that the Antarctic sea ice has been reduced to an all-time low.

After years of standing up to the man-made global warming, the Antarctic sea ice has receded to its least yearly levels. The satellite data from the USA showed this trend clearly.

Most of the ice sheets and ice floes that are scattered around the frozen continent of Antarctica melt when February comes along. This ice also undergoes expansion when the autumn season arrives.

At present, the sea ice receded by 2.287 square kilometers. This is a fraction less than what it was in 1997 as seen from the records dating back to 1979, according to Reuters

A couple of days will have to pass before the measurements of the sea ice are made again to confirm that it is indeed a record low. In recent years, the sea ice has expanded despite global warming.

The climate change deniers thus have had a field day deconstructing the alarmism surrounding global warming. They tend to cite this anomaly as proof that most global warming warnings are exaggerated.

Yet, Antarctica has been called the “somnolescent pachyderm” since it is now showing signs of starting to arise from its deep and indolent slumber. 

The temperatures around the globe shot up to record high levels last year. This was the third time since 2014. The phenomenon of global warming is causing excess temperatures, more precipitation and a rise in sea levels at the coastal regions.

The Arctic ice levels are also showing a remarkable similarity to Antarctic sea ice. At both poles, the sea ice has decreased by a size that is equivalent to the area of Saudi Arabia or Mexico. Such drastic changes in sea ice are a fair warning to mankind to reform its ways since the alternative is climatic chaos. 

