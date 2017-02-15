 
 

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs On A Female Director

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 8:39am CST

 

Credit: Getty Images
 

The live action remake of Mulan gets a female director on-board the project in Niki Caro

The live-action genre for Disney is doing wonders. Having already made Maleficent, Cinderella and The Jungle Book a possibility, the studios is set to release the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast this March which has become one of the year’s most anticipated movies of the year.

Disney has already announced the classic animated movies that it will be turning into live-action feature films. Among them are Cruella De Ville, Dumbo and among others, Mulan.

The story of the Chinese female warrior that saves the Chinese empire against the Hun army. The movie was originally released in 1998 featuring the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong, and Jackie Chan on the Chinese version. The movie went on to gross $304 million so the movie was a commercial success.

Disney has been working on starting the production of the project as the movie is slated to release in the later part of next year. The movie recently got a director and we are all so happy that it’s a female director, according to Variety.

The movie is based on a strong female character and Niki Caro seemed like the perfect fit to helm the project. She also became the second female director to be directing a project costing over $100 million for the studios. Caro’s other projects include the acclaimed ‘Whale Rider’ and also ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife.’

“Jurassic World” and “Avatar” sequel scribes Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver came on board in 2015 to rewrite the spec by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin.

The movie is set for production with Jason Reed attached to produce along with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. Hong Kong-based producer Bill Kong will executive produce the movie. Disney has assured the fans that the movie will be shot in China with a Chinese majority cast.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

