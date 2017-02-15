 
 

Hamilton Movie Is A Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

Credit: Getty Images
  • Lin Manuel Miranda Says that Hamilton Movie is a Possibility
 

Lin Manuel Miranda says during an interview that a silver screen version of the award-winning play of the hit musical Hamilton is a possibility

Lin Manuel Miranda has become a household name in America. The hit musical Broadway play Hamilton has a big role to play in that. A musical about the founding fathers of the United States of America became the hit sensation in the past two years and people cannot get enough of it.

Lin of course, wrote, produced and acted in the play. He played the role of Alexander Hamilton in the play and contributed a lot to making the play a hit and a revolution.

The play went on to claim multiple awards including a huge number of Tony awards last year, Grammy for Best Musical and even a Pulitzer Prize for writing. He also did a Drunk History voiceover in the Hamilton project last year.

Lin then exited as the star of the play to work on more projects including writing the soundtrack for Disney’s Moana for which he is presently nominated for an Oscar.

He is also set to star in the musical remake, Mary Poppins Returns alongside Emily Blunt. He is also signed on to write the soundtrack for Little Mermaid live action movie and another movie titled Vivo for Disney as well.

Lin is busy these days in giving interviews about the Moana Oscar nomination. During his interview with Variety, the star was asked if Hamilton will be made into a movie.

He replied, "Yes! Who knows when? I don't think I'm done with that role, by any stretch. It's just a meal of a role. In other shows, maybe you have a part where you get to fall in love, maybe you have a part where you get to fight in a gun duel, maybe you get a part where you get to have an affair, maybe you get a part where you lose a loved one and get to explore all that. In Hamilton, you do all of that! You do everything you do in life in two hours and 45 minutes. You live your fullest life."

So, in simple words, Lin said that the movie for the play is a huge yes. We have already seen that Fences which was based on August Wilson play of the same name is a huge Oscar contender this year. Hamilton, which is already a critical success might gain its supreme status on the silver screen as well.

