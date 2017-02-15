 
 

Mahershala Ali To Join The Cast Of Triple Frontier

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 9:41am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier
Credit: Getty Images
  • Mahershala Ali Moves in to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier
 

Mahershala Ali set to star in Triple Frontier with Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum

Mahershala Ali has become a larger than life person as he continues to win awards for his supporting role in the drama Moonlight. He has starred in two Oscar nominated movies, Moonlight and Hidden Figures, his TV role on Luke Cage has been a success and he has recently become a role model as a Muslim black man in the current political situation.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

He is not just focusing on the current award season though, Ali is moving ahead by signing on more movies and he just recently signed on to star in Triple Frontier, according to Variety.

The movie will chronicle the difficult efforts to combat organized crime in the area where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge at the border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil. The movie also star Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum.

The movie was set to be directed by the Oscar winning director Kathryn Bigelow. The project was supposed to follow The Hurt Locker with big names like Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio attached to it, but Bigelow and Boal went on to make ‘Zero Dark Thirty’.

The movie has since been passed on to be directed by J.C. Chandor. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are producing. Boal, Kathryn Bigelow, Stephen Jones, Neil Dodson, Anna Gerb will also serve as executive producers.

The movie has not revealed any production dates or locations but we can imagine that it will take place in South America. This will be Mahershala first confirmed major role of the year.

Ali is currently anticipated to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor which is just a few days away. He has recently won all major awards in this category.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

33 minutes ago

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

1 hour ago

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

21 hours ago, 12:25pm CST

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

21 hours ago, 12:09pm CST

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

11 minutes ago

Cell Phone Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

Cell Phones Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

43 minutes ago

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

51 minutes ago

Heart Disease Costs in US Will Exceed $1 Trillion by 2035

Heart Disease Costs in US Will Exceed $1 Trillion by 2035

58 minutes ago

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low

1 hour ago

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash into the Earth

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash into the Earth

2 hours ago

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

3 hours ago

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

3 hours ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

3 hours ago

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

Caavo set top box controls all your entertainment devices

3 hours ago

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

Nokia 3310 Relaunch coming at MWC 2017

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Latest Movie News

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

33 minutes ago

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

1 hour ago

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

Fifty Shades Darker Manages to Stay Ahead of Budget Over the Weekend

21 hours ago, 12:25pm CST

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

Bad Batch Trailer Features Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves

21 hours ago, 12:09pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

11 minutes ago

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

33 minutes ago

Cell Phone Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

Cell Phones Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

43 minutes ago

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

51 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook