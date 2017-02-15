Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier

Mahershala Ali has become a larger than life person as he continues to win awards for his supporting role in the drama Moonlight. He has starred in two Oscar nominated movies, Moonlight and Hidden Figures, his TV role on Luke Cage has been a success and he has recently become a role model as a Muslim black man in the current political situation.

He is not just focusing on the current award season though, Ali is moving ahead by signing on more movies and he just recently signed on to star in Triple Frontier, according to Variety.

The movie will chronicle the difficult efforts to combat organized crime in the area where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge at the border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil. The movie also star Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum.

The movie was set to be directed by the Oscar winning director Kathryn Bigelow. The project was supposed to follow The Hurt Locker with big names like Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio attached to it, but Bigelow and Boal went on to make ‘Zero Dark Thirty’.

The movie has since been passed on to be directed by J.C. Chandor. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are producing. Boal, Kathryn Bigelow, Stephen Jones, Neil Dodson, Anna Gerb will also serve as executive producers.

The movie has not revealed any production dates or locations but we can imagine that it will take place in South America. This will be Mahershala first confirmed major role of the year.

Ali is currently anticipated to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor which is just a few days away. He has recently won all major awards in this category.