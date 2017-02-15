 
 

Watch Kate Upton React To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Covers On Kimmel

Watch Kate Upton React to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Covers on Kimmel
Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live
 

Kate Upton made it the third time on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition is on newsstand Wednesday morning. The SI swimsuit cover was unveiled on Jimmy Kimmel Live late last night. Kate Upton is the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 cover model. She was live in the studio when Jimmy Kimmel revealed the three covers that Kate Upton has not seen before.

SI just told Upton about the cover on Monday. The magazine keeps their selection for the cover model a secret as long as possible. Watch Kimmel make fun of Upton showing funny fake Swimsuit edition covers. Watch the reveal of the cover and the entertaining interview with Kate Upton below. 

SI also released a video of Kate Upton reacting to the swimsuit covers backstage in the green room of Kimmel Live. Watch that video also below.

See all three stunning Kate Upton covers. SI Swimsuit edition fans will likely pick up three magazine for their collection. The digital release of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition features steamy photos and videos of Hailey Caulson, Nina Agdal, Chrissy Teigen, Christie Brinkley and many more.

The SI swimsuit models include this year Alexa Ray JoelAly RaismanAnne De Paula, Ashley GrahamBarbara PlavinBianca BaltiBo Krsmanovic, Caroline WozniakiChrissy Teigen, Christie BrinkleyDanielle HerringtonGenie Bouchard, Hailey ClausonHannah FergusonHannah JeterHunter McGradyKate BockKate UptonKelly GaleKelly RohrbachLais RibeiroLisa Marie JafthaMcKenna Berkley, Mia KangMyla DalbesioNina AgdalRobyn LawleyRose BertramSailor Brinkley CookSamantha HoopesSerena Williams and Vita Sidorkina.

The 63-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover model Christie Brinkley stuns in her 2017 bikini shoot. The hype around the photos that also featured her two daughters was incredible.

The photos and videos of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition are available now on si.com/swimsuit/2017 and are supposed to be at some point also available in the SI Swimsuit app.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances. 

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

Other athletes in the 2017 Swimsuit issue include Ronda Rousey, Lindsey Vonn and Caroline Wozniacki. All of them have been in the Swimsuit Edition before.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

