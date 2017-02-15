Married People Have Lower Stress Levels

The knot there is no untying has been praised by many cultured individuals since the dawn of civilization. It is said that marriage lends stability to life and also makes males more responsible and arouses the maternal instincts in females for their children.

Yet after all the applause, does the reality of the situation of married life match the hype? The scientists decided to test this fact via some experimentation.

Married people were thought to be in a much more salubrious condition than single, divorced or widowed individuals. Marriage seems to have the healthiness factor at the biological level.

Married people were found to have lower levels of the stress hormone known as cortisol. Those who never got married in the first place or had been married in the past had higher stress levels.

Thus here we finally have solid proof that unmarried people have their nerves on edge due to their status of being outside the marriage cage (so to say).

Cortisol, the stress hormone, tends to increase inflammation throughout the body. This leads to many diseases and ailments one of which is obesity.

Such research which shows the link between marriage and general well-being sure is exciting since it corroborates the utility of an ancient practice and shows us why at least 95% of humanity does ultimately get hitched.

Saliva samples were taken from 572 healthy adults from 21 to 55 years of age. The saliva samples were taken during three non-consecutive days. The saliva samples were tested for the presence of the hormone cortisol.

Those among the 572 adults who were married had lower cortisol levels. Also the cortisol levels and their rhythmic ups and downs were noted down.

Cortisol levels normally are at their extreme during the time you wake up in the morning and they decrease as the day progresses. Those who were married showed plenty of evidence of having faster declining cortisol rates as the day moved on.

They were thus spared the threat of such diseases as heart attack and cancer. Therefore it seems that social relations matter more than was previously thought by science and scientists.

The research was conducted by Carnegie Mellon University and its results were published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.