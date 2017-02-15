 
 

Study Finds Over 200 Genetic Markers Linked To Male Baldness

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 10:37am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Study Finds Over 200 Genetic Markers Linked to Male Baldness
Getty Images
  • Study of 52,000 men uncovers the genetics underlying male pattern baldness
 

A recent study revealed over 200 genetic components and markers that were connected to male pattern baldness. Thus the answer to whether you will go bald or not is complicated indeed.

The embarrassing situation of male pattern baldness has earned many a moniker and phrase from “chrome dome” to “highway” through the course of the past two centuries.

Don't Miss: The Super Bowl 2017 Commercials with Hottest Action

Yet now scientists have found that over 200 genetic components are involved in this disease. These genetic markers point to whether the average joe will lose his hair or not with the passage of time. 

Previously, a few genes had been identified regarding baldness. Yet now scientists have identified 200 genomic indicators in 52,000 male subjects. A series of equations were formulated to predict whether a person will suffer from baldness in the future or not.

The genetic markers were the crucial and potential agents of male pattern baldness. This research will come in handy for those people who are prone to baldness since their young adulthood days. To be forewarned is to be forearmed, as the saying goes.  

This happens to be the largest study regarding male pattern baldness. The majority of the genes are related to the structure and evolution of the hair follicles.

Genetics of male pattern baldness are shown. Credit: Douglas Robertson, University of Edinburgh Centre for Cognitive Ageing and Cognitive Epidemiology

Future drugs that target hair loss could thus be made. Many novel gene signals were gauged by the genetic engineers involved in the study. The X chromosome was the main culprit behind male pattern baldness.

This most males inherited from their mothers. The only thing left as a lacuna in the knowledge obtained by the scientists was the age of onset of hair loss. Thus although these findings do not help us exactly predict hair loss, they are a step closer to this worthy goal. 

The study, led by Saskia Hagenaars and W. David Hill of The University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, was published in the journal PLOS Genetics

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

8 minutes ago

Married People Have Lower Stress Levels

Married People Have Lower Stress Levels

20 minutes ago

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

1 hour ago

Cell Phone Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

Cell Phones Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

1 hour ago

Watch Kate Upton React to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Covers on Kimmel

Watch Kate Upton React to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Covers on Kimmel

24 minutes ago

Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier

Mahershala Ali to Join the Cast of Triple Frontier

55 minutes ago

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

Hamilton Movie is a Possibility Says Lin Manuel Miranda

1 hour ago

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

Riverdale Spinoffs are a Possibility After Deal Between Archie Comics and WB

1 hour ago

Heart Disease Costs in US Will Exceed $1 Trillion by 2035

Heart Disease Costs in US Will Exceed $1 Trillion by 2035

1 hour ago

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

Mulan Live-Action Movie Signs on a Female Director

1 hour ago

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Record Low

2 hours ago

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash into the Earth

A Peanut-Shaped Asteroid Could Crash into the Earth

3 hours ago

Hack and Slash Game &quot;For Honor&quot; Launches

Hack and Slash Game "For Honor" Launches

4 hours ago

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

Super Earth Discovered With 60 New Planets

4 hours ago

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

First Live Birth Evidence Discovered in Animals Previously Thought to Lay Eggs

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

NES Classic Reseller Prices on Amazon in Free Fall

 
NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton




Latest Science News

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

8 minutes ago

Married People Have Lower Stress Levels

Married People Have Lower Stress Levels

20 minutes ago

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

Scalp Cooling Caps may Prevent Hair Loss in Women Having Chemotherapy

1 hour ago

Cell Phone Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

Cell Phones Could Search for Galactic Fast Radio Bursts

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

Comet Spotted Breaking Apart as it Approaches the Sun

8 minutes ago

Married People Have Lower Stress Levels

Married People Have Lower Stress Levels

20 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Release Date Announced

21 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

23 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook