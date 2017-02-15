Study Finds Over 200 Genetic Markers Linked to Male Baldness

The embarrassing situation of male pattern baldness has earned many a moniker and phrase from “chrome dome” to “highway” through the course of the past two centuries.

Yet now scientists have found that over 200 genetic components are involved in this disease. These genetic markers point to whether the average joe will lose his hair or not with the passage of time.

Previously, a few genes had been identified regarding baldness. Yet now scientists have identified 200 genomic indicators in 52,000 male subjects. A series of equations were formulated to predict whether a person will suffer from baldness in the future or not.

The genetic markers were the crucial and potential agents of male pattern baldness. This research will come in handy for those people who are prone to baldness since their young adulthood days. To be forewarned is to be forearmed, as the saying goes.

This happens to be the largest study regarding male pattern baldness. The majority of the genes are related to the structure and evolution of the hair follicles.

Genetics of male pattern baldness are shown. Credit: Douglas Robertson, University of Edinburgh Centre for Cognitive Ageing and Cognitive Epidemiology

Future drugs that target hair loss could thus be made. Many novel gene signals were gauged by the genetic engineers involved in the study. The X chromosome was the main culprit behind male pattern baldness.

This most males inherited from their mothers. The only thing left as a lacuna in the knowledge obtained by the scientists was the age of onset of hair loss. Thus although these findings do not help us exactly predict hair loss, they are a step closer to this worthy goal.

The study, led by Saskia Hagenaars and W. David Hill of The University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, was published in the journal PLOS Genetics.