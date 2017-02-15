Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Details Released

The Mobile World Congress 2017 will kick of end of the month in Spain. Don't tell your boss, but there will be a MWC in the United States. No need to fly to Barcelona. Later this year, the first Mobile World Congress Americas will take place. The Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 will be held September 12-14, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

It is expected that 30,000 professionals from across the mobile industry and adjacent industry sectors will attend this exciting new event. Read our recent press announcement. The MWC Americas is replacing the CTIA Super Mobility conferences. The CTIA is partnering with GSMA to organize the Mobile World Congress Americas 2017.

The conference program will offer a mix of visionary keynote presentations and focused track sessions, exploring major themes including Consumer IoT, Content and Media, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Networks, Platforms and Sustainable Development. It will also include a dedicated educational track focusing on Government and Public Policy, which is being developed with CTIA.

The exhibition at MWC Americas will bring together the leading players from across the mobile ecosystem as well as adjacent industry sectors, putting the spotlight on the innovative products, services and technologies that are shaping the mobile landscape. More than 1,000 companies will participate through exhibition stands, pavilions and hospitality space.

"The response has been tremendous with 70% of the exhibition floor already sold," said GSMA in a statement. A few of the confirmed exhibitors include: Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and PayPal. Read the latest MWC 2017 announcements.