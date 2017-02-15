 
 

2019 Ford Ranger Spied Testing First Time In US

Posted: Feb 15 2017, 12:47pm CST

 

2019 Ford Ranger Spied Testing First Time in US
Image Credit: Brian Williams/Spiedbilde via AutoBlog
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Spied Testing for the First time
 

The vehicle looks like that of a mini F-150

Every Ford fan is pretty excited these days for the upcoming Ford Bronco that will arriving in a few months. It will have a new front axle made by Dana and will be an excellent competitor for the Jeep Wrangler.

The however lets now focus on the fact that 2019 Ford Ranger is coming next year as well and will probably be revealed soon by the company too. We just spied it being tested on the roads of America.

The vehicles was driven in Dearborn, Michigan, according to AutoBlog. It was camouflaged however the camouflaged did not cover the parts where you can’t make out the body. We were pretty successful to make out the cuts and lines of the vehicle.

The light use of camo can mean two things. It can mean that the new 2019 Ford Ranger will follow the same exterior pattern that is being followed by the current models or the exterior is actually shielding the real exterior from spy eyes.

If it’s just the outer cover then we can expect that the upcoming American 2019 Ford Ranger will have stylish kind if exterior to go with. We can expect anything from this vehicle.

It is also a theory that Ford might give it a new look like that of a mini F-150. The front and rear ends for the most part might be the ones that will resemble F-150 for sure if anything like this happens. It is too early to say anything with all the authentication about the upcoming 2019 Ford Ranger.

It might get the new C-shaped headlights and a three bar grille too. We are expecting it to come with options of 3.0 and 4.0 liter engine with a horse power of almost 250bhp.

